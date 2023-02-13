Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Knicks on Monday

The Brooklyn Nets (33-23) will travel down the road on the New York Knicks (31-27) tonight. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York. This is the third time these two teams will face off this season. The Nets won the previous two, but had a completely different team at the time.

There aren’t many injuries for tonight. The Nets have Seth Curry out with a thigh injury. For the Knicks, Mitchell Robinson is still out with the broken right thumb he suffered in January.

The Knicks sit as 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 220.5. On the moneyline, the Knicks are -140 while the Nets are +120.

Nets vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -2

This line is smaller than it should be. The Nets have played decent since the trade, but they are due for a dropoff. The Knicks have played better basketball the past few weeks, and seem to be finding their identity. This is a statement game for the Knicks to show that they are the best NBA team in New York.

Both teams have been decent against the spread this season and the Knicks are 29-26-3 and the Nets are 29-26-1. The Knicks have had some struggles a home, but I think they clean that up today as they have a chance to prove a point. Look for a big game from Julius Randle as the Knicks win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 220.5

I think we see both teams score 110+ points tonight. Neither team has been great defensively. In Knicks home games, the over has cashed in 17 times in 30 contests. People try to impress when they go to Madison Square Garden and teams typically score more. I think this will be a tight game until the end and will come down to free throws late to put this one over.