Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks on Monday

The Minnesota Timberwolves (30-29) will travel to take on the Dallas Mavericks (31-27) tonight. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center in Dallas. This is the third and final time these two teams will face off this season. They split in their first two meetings in Minnesota.

Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson are listed as questionable for the Timberwolves. Tim Hardaway Jr. is questionable for the Mavericks with a hamstring injury.

The Mavericks are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 231.5. On the moneyline, the Mavericks are -305 while the Timberwolves are +255.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -7.5

Since adding Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks have looked good. They also have Luka Doncic back from injury now, so we’ll get to see how electric this offense can be. They have been one of the better teams in the Western Conference so far as they’re the No. 4 seed currently. The Timberwolves have had big struggles this year and I expect that to continue tonight.

Both teams have been off against the spread this season. However, since acquiring Irving the Mavericks are 2-1 against the spread. They’re the much better team tonight and they should win by double digits.

Over/Under: Over 231.5

While Dallas is great offensively, they have had some struggles defensively. The over has cashed in 32 of 58 games for them. The over has also cashed in 15 of 27 road games for the Timberwolves. They’re better scoring on the road, but this is a new team. I expect Anthony Edwards to attempt to keep his team in the game. Look for this to be a 125-113 type of contest, which would push the total over.