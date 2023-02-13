Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Trail Blazers on Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers (26-31) will travel to take on the Portland Trail Blazers (27-29) tonight. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Moda Center in Portland. This is the fourth and final time these two teams will face off this season. The Lakers lead the season series 2-1.

For the Lakers, LeBron James is questionable and Anthony Davis is probable with injuries they’ve been dealing most of the season. The Trail Blazers are also dealing with a number of injuries. The most notable are Jerami Grant, Trendon Watford, and Justice Winslow who are all questionable. Jusuf Nurkic remains out with a left calf strain.

The Blazers are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 237.5. On the moneyline, the Trail Blazers are -115 while the Lakers are -105.

Lakers vs. Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +1

The Lakers have looked good with their moves since the trade deadline. D’Angelo Russell has given them another legitimate option in the starting five while guys like Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley are better options off the bench than they had before. There is also a decent chance that James returns from his two-game hiatus tonight.

The Blazers have a lot of uncertainties with their lineup and really only have guards to rely on. I don't see how they can stop Davis, who needs a big game after some struggles lately. With Nurkic out, Davis should have no problem leading the Lakers to a victory.

Over/Under: Over 237.5

Both teams have some big scorers and have struggled defensively. With this total, we need both teams to score 118+ to go over which is fully possible. When Damian Lillard plays, a ton of points are usually scored. I could see this going to the final possession or maybe even overtime. In Portland’s home games, the over has cashed in 16 of 26 games. Back it to hit again tonight.