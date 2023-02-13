 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2023 Genesis Invitational

The field is set for the 2023 Genesis Invitational, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

PNC Championship - Final Round Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The 2023 Genesis Invitational tees off from Riviera Country Club outside of Los Angeles on Thursday, February 16. As one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events, the tournament will feature many of the best players in the world as part of the field as well as increased prize money.

Unsurprisingly, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler top the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rahm has already won twice in 2023, and Scheffler took home the Waste Management Phoenix Open win over the weekend. Rahm is set at +750 with Scheffler at +1000. Rory McIlroy is also installed at +1000.

Tiger Woods will make his return to the PGA TOUR in this event, as well. His odds to win are set at +10000. He has been battling a case of plantar fasciitis in recent months.

In 2022, Joaquin Niemann took home the victory with a -19 finish, two strokes ahead of Collin Morikawa and Cam Young. Niemann is now a part of LIV Golf. Max Homa won in 2021, beating out Tony Finau in a playoff after a -12 finish.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Genesis Invitational, which tees off Thursday, February 16.

2023 Genesis Invitational Odds

Golfer Winner
Golfer Winner
Jon Rahm +750
Scottie Scheffler +1000
Rory McIlroy +1000
Justin Thomas +1400
Xander Schauffele +1600
Tony Finau +1800
Max Homa +2000
Collin Morikawa +2000
Viktor Hovland +2500
Sungjae Im +2500
Patrick Cantlay +2500
Sam Burns +2800
Jordan Spieth +3000
Cameron Young +3000
Will Zalatoris +3500
Tom Kim +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Jason Day +4000
Tyrrell Hatton +4500
Adam Scott +5000
Rickie Fowler +6000
Sahith Theegala +7000
Justin Rose +7000
Keegan Bradley +7500
Wyndham Clark +8000
Shane Lowry +8000
Tommy Fleetwood +9000
Taylor Montgomery +9000
Russell Henley +9000
Nick Taylor +9000
Tom Hoge +10000
Tiger Woods +10000
Si Woo Kim +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Alex Noren +10000
Keith Mitchell +11000
Adam Hadwin +11000
Seamus Power +13000
Matt Kuchar +13000
Lucas Herbert +13000
K.H. Lee +13000
J.T. Poston +13000
Denny McCarthy +13000
Cam Davis +13000
Billy Horschel +13000
Taylor Moore +15000
Scott Stallings +15000
Kurt Kitayama +15000
Beau Hossler +15000
Thomas Detry +18000
Patrick Rodgers +18000
Joel Dahmen +18000
J.J. Spaun +18000
Gary Woodland +18000
Adrian Meronk +18000
Hayden Buckley +20000
Emiliano Grillo +20000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +20000
Andrew Putnam +20000
Alex Smalley +20000
Trey Mullinax +25000
Sepp Straka +25000
Sam Ryder +25000
Nick Hardy +25000
Mackenzie Hughes +25000
Luke List +25000
Justin Suh +25000
Jhonattan Vegas +25000
James Hahn +25000
Harris English +25000
Francesco Molinari +25000
Davis Thompson +25000
Cameron Champ +25000
Brendon Todd +25000
Brendan Steele +25000
Brandon Wu +25000
S.H. Kim +30000
Matthew NeSmith +30000
Matt Wallace +30000
Martin Laird +30000
Kevin Kisner +30000
Adam Svensson +30000
Stephan Jaeger +35000
Russell Knox +35000
Lanto Griffin +35000
Greyson Sigg +35000
Dylan Frittelli +35000
Callum Tarren +35000
Aaron Rai +35000
Nate Lashley +40000
Lee Hodges +40000
David Lipsky +40000
Danny Willett +40000
Chez Reavie +40000
Ben Taylor +40000
Adam Schenk +40000
Troy Merritt +50000
Stewart Cink +50000
Patton Kizzire +50000
Mark Hubbard +50000
Kevin Streelman +50000
Keita Nakajima +50000
Chesson Hadley +50000
Adam Long +50000
Scott Piercy +60000
Peter Malnati +60000
Michael Thompson +60000
Justin Lower +60000
Doug Ghim +60000
Danny Lee +60000
Luke Donald +80000
Lucas Glover +80000
J.B. Holmes +80000
Doc Redman +80000
Yeongsu Kim +100000
Matthias Schwab +100000
Kevin Tway +100000
Austin Smotherman +100000
Tyler Duncan +150000
Robert Streb +150000
Kramer Hickok +150000
Kelly Kraft +150000
Chad Ramey +200000
Ryan Brehm +250000
Nick Watney +250000
Max McGreevy +250000
Marcus Byrd +250000

