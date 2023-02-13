Opening odds for 2023 Genesis Invitational

The 2023 Genesis Invitational tees off from Riviera Country Club outside of Los Angeles on Thursday, February 16. As one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events, the tournament will feature many of the best players in the world as part of the field as well as increased prize money.

Unsurprisingly, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler top the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rahm has already won twice in 2023, and Scheffler took home the Waste Management Phoenix Open win over the weekend. Rahm is set at +750 with Scheffler at +1000. Rory McIlroy is also installed at +1000.

Tiger Woods will make his return to the PGA TOUR in this event, as well. His odds to win are set at +10000. He has been battling a case of plantar fasciitis in recent months.

In 2022, Joaquin Niemann took home the victory with a -19 finish, two strokes ahead of Collin Morikawa and Cam Young. Niemann is now a part of LIV Golf. Max Homa won in 2021, beating out Tony Finau in a playoff after a -12 finish.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Genesis Invitational, which tees off Thursday, February 16.