Opening odds for 2023 Genesis Invitational

The 2023 Genesis Invitational tees off from Riviera Country Club outside of Los Angeles on Thursday, February 16. As one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events, the tournament will feature many of the best players in the world as part of the field as well as increased prize money.
Unsurprisingly, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler top the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rahm has already won twice in 2023, and Scheffler took home the Waste Management Phoenix Open win over the weekend. Rahm is set at +750 with Scheffler at +1000. Rory McIlroy is also installed at +1000.
Tiger Woods will make his return to the PGA TOUR in this event, as well. His odds to win are set at +10000. He has been battling a case of plantar fasciitis in recent months.
In 2022, Joaquin Niemann took home the victory with a -19 finish, two strokes ahead of Collin Morikawa and Cam Young. Niemann is now a part of LIV Golf. Max Homa won in 2021, beating out Tony Finau in a playoff after a -12 finish.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Genesis Invitational, which tees off Thursday, February 16.
2023 Genesis Invitational Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Golfer
|Winner
|Jon Rahm
|+750
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1000
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|Justin Thomas
|+1400
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|Tony Finau
|+1800
|Max Homa
|+2000
|Collin Morikawa
|+2000
|Viktor Hovland
|+2500
|Sungjae Im
|+2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Sam Burns
|+2800
|Jordan Spieth
|+3000
|Cameron Young
|+3000
|Will Zalatoris
|+3500
|Tom Kim
|+3500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3500
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+4000
|Jason Day
|+4000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4500
|Adam Scott
|+5000
|Rickie Fowler
|+6000
|Sahith Theegala
|+7000
|Justin Rose
|+7000
|Keegan Bradley
|+7500
|Wyndham Clark
|+8000
|Shane Lowry
|+8000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+9000
|Taylor Montgomery
|+9000
|Russell Henley
|+9000
|Nick Taylor
|+9000
|Tom Hoge
|+10000
|Tiger Woods
|+10000
|Si Woo Kim
|+10000
|Corey Conners
|+10000
|Brian Harman
|+10000
|Alex Noren
|+10000
|Keith Mitchell
|+11000
|Adam Hadwin
|+11000
|Seamus Power
|+13000
|Matt Kuchar
|+13000
|Lucas Herbert
|+13000
|K.H. Lee
|+13000
|J.T. Poston
|+13000
|Denny McCarthy
|+13000
|Cam Davis
|+13000
|Billy Horschel
|+13000
|Taylor Moore
|+15000
|Scott Stallings
|+15000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+15000
|Beau Hossler
|+15000
|Thomas Detry
|+18000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+18000
|Joel Dahmen
|+18000
|J.J. Spaun
|+18000
|Gary Woodland
|+18000
|Adrian Meronk
|+18000
|Hayden Buckley
|+20000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+20000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+20000
|Andrew Putnam
|+20000
|Alex Smalley
|+20000
|Trey Mullinax
|+25000
|Sepp Straka
|+25000
|Sam Ryder
|+25000
|Nick Hardy
|+25000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+25000
|Luke List
|+25000
|Justin Suh
|+25000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+25000
|James Hahn
|+25000
|Harris English
|+25000
|Francesco Molinari
|+25000
|Davis Thompson
|+25000
|Cameron Champ
|+25000
|Brendon Todd
|+25000
|Brendan Steele
|+25000
|Brandon Wu
|+25000
|S.H. Kim
|+30000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+30000
|Matt Wallace
|+30000
|Martin Laird
|+30000
|Kevin Kisner
|+30000
|Adam Svensson
|+30000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+35000
|Russell Knox
|+35000
|Lanto Griffin
|+35000
|Greyson Sigg
|+35000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+35000
|Callum Tarren
|+35000
|Aaron Rai
|+35000
|Nate Lashley
|+40000
|Lee Hodges
|+40000
|David Lipsky
|+40000
|Danny Willett
|+40000
|Chez Reavie
|+40000
|Ben Taylor
|+40000
|Adam Schenk
|+40000
|Troy Merritt
|+50000
|Stewart Cink
|+50000
|Patton Kizzire
|+50000
|Mark Hubbard
|+50000
|Kevin Streelman
|+50000
|Keita Nakajima
|+50000
|Chesson Hadley
|+50000
|Adam Long
|+50000
|Scott Piercy
|+60000
|Peter Malnati
|+60000
|Michael Thompson
|+60000
|Justin Lower
|+60000
|Doug Ghim
|+60000
|Danny Lee
|+60000
|Luke Donald
|+80000
|Lucas Glover
|+80000
|J.B. Holmes
|+80000
|Doc Redman
|+80000
|Yeongsu Kim
|+100000
|Matthias Schwab
|+100000
|Kevin Tway
|+100000
|Austin Smotherman
|+100000
|Tyler Duncan
|+150000
|Robert Streb
|+150000
|Kramer Hickok
|+150000
|Kelly Kraft
|+150000
|Chad Ramey
|+200000
|Ryan Brehm
|+250000
|Nick Watney
|+250000
|Max McGreevy
|+250000
|Marcus Byrd
|+250000