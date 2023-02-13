 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Updated 2023 NFL Mock Draft after Super Bowl 57

We go over the latest mock draft post-Super Bowl 57.

By Nick Simon
2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The 2022-23 NFL season is officially in the books with the Kansas City Chiefs downing the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl 57. With that result, the order for the 2023 NFL Draft has been finalized and we can turn our focus towards the three-day event in Kansas City, Missouri.

Below, we’ve constructed our first post-Super Bowl first-round mock draft as the Chicago Bears are now officially on the clock:

  1. Chicago Bears - Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
  2. Houston Texans - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
  3. Arizona Cardinals - Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama
  4. Indianapolis Colts - CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
  5. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos) - Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
  6. Detroit Lions (via Rams) - Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech
  7. Las Vegas Raiders - Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State
  8. Atlanta Falcons - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
  9. Carolina Panthers - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints) - Lukas Van Ness, LB, Iowa
  11. Tennessee Titans - Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU
  12. Houston Texans (via Browns) - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
  13. New York Jets - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
  14. New England Patriots - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
  15. Green Bay Packers - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
  16. Washington Commanders - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
  18. Detroit Lions - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
  20. Seattle Seahawks - O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
  21. Los Angeles Chargers - Jordan Addison, WR, USC/Pitt
  22. Baltimore Ravens - Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
  23. Minnesota Vikings - Brian Branch, S, Alabama
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
  25. New York Giants - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
  26. Dallas Cowboys - Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
  27. Buffalo Bills - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
  28. Cincinnati Bengals - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
  29. New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, Broncos, and Dolphins) - Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor
  30. Philadelphia Eagles - BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU
  31. Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

