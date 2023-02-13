Updated 2023 NFL Mock Draft after Super Bowl 57

The 2022-23 NFL season is officially in the books with the Kansas City Chiefs downing the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl 57. With that result, the order for the 2023 NFL Draft has been finalized and we can turn our focus towards the three-day event in Kansas City, Missouri.
Below, we’ve constructed our first post-Super Bowl first-round mock draft as the Chicago Bears are now officially on the clock:
- Chicago Bears - Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
- Houston Texans - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- Arizona Cardinals - Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama
- Indianapolis Colts - CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
- Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos) - Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
- Detroit Lions (via Rams) - Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech
- Las Vegas Raiders - Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State
- Atlanta Falcons - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
- Carolina Panthers - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
- Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints) - Lukas Van Ness, LB, Iowa
- Tennessee Titans - Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU
- Houston Texans (via Browns) - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
- New York Jets - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
- New England Patriots - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
- Green Bay Packers - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
- Washington Commanders - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
- Detroit Lions - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
- Seattle Seahawks - O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
- Los Angeles Chargers - Jordan Addison, WR, USC/Pitt
- Baltimore Ravens - Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
- Minnesota Vikings - Brian Branch, S, Alabama
- Jacksonville Jaguars - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
- New York Giants - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
- Dallas Cowboys - Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
- Buffalo Bills - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
- Cincinnati Bengals - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
- New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, Broncos, and Dolphins) - Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor
- Philadelphia Eagles - BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU
- Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina