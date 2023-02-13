 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full field for 2023 Genesis Invitational

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 Genesis Invitational.

By grace.mcdermott
PNC Championship - Final Round Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The 2023 Genesis Invitational field is one for the ages — not only will it draw many of the top-ranked golfers in the world due to its status as a PGA TOUR elevated event, but it will also feature the much-anticipated return of Tiger Woods, who has not played in a Tour-sanctioned non-major event since October 2020.

Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy are just a few of the big names joining the field. Scheffler won the Waste Management Phoenix Open over the weekend, and Rahm has already taken home two PGA TOUR victories in 2023. Fan favorite Max Homa and Woods’ longtime friend Justin Thomas will also play at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California this week.

Rahm opened as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +750. Woods’ odds are set at +10000. The tournament will invite 134 golfers.

Here is the most of the field for the 2023 Genesis Invitational teeing off Thursday, February 16. There are still three spots to be filled, as well as the winner of the one-round Collegiate Showcase at Riviera on Monday as well.

2023 Genesis Invitational field

2023 Genesis Invitational Field

Golfer
Golfer
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Keegan Bradley
Ryan Brehm
Hayden Buckley
Sam Burns
Marcus Byrd
Patrick Cantlay
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Corey Conners
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
Tyler Duncan
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
James Hahn
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert
Kramer Hickok
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
J.B. Holmes
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
S.H. Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Yeongsu Kim
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
Danny Lee
K.H. Lee
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Peter Malnati
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Max McGreevy
Rory McIlroy
Adrian Meronk
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Montgomery
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Trey Mullinax
Keita Nakajima
Matthew NeSmith
Alex Noren
Scott Piercy
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Sam Ryder
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Matthias Schwab
Adam Scott
Greyson Sigg
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Scott Stallings
Brendan Steele
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Kevin Tway
Jhonattan Vegas
Matt Wallace
Nick Watney
Danny Willett
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Brandon Wu
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris
Collegiate Showcase Winner

More From DraftKings Nation