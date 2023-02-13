Full field for 2023 Genesis Invitational

The 2023 Genesis Invitational field is one for the ages — not only will it draw many of the top-ranked golfers in the world due to its status as a PGA TOUR elevated event, but it will also feature the much-anticipated return of Tiger Woods, who has not played in a Tour-sanctioned non-major event since October 2020.

Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy are just a few of the big names joining the field. Scheffler won the Waste Management Phoenix Open over the weekend, and Rahm has already taken home two PGA TOUR victories in 2023. Fan favorite Max Homa and Woods’ longtime friend Justin Thomas will also play at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California this week.

Rahm opened as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +750. Woods’ odds are set at +10000. The tournament will invite 134 golfers.

Here is the most of the field for the 2023 Genesis Invitational teeing off Thursday, February 16. There are still three spots to be filled, as well as the winner of the one-round Collegiate Showcase at Riviera on Monday as well.

2023 Genesis Invitational field