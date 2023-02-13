Full field for 2023 Genesis Invitational

The 2023 Genesis Invitational field is one for the ages — not only will it draw many of the top-ranked golfers in the world due to its status as a PGA TOUR elevated event, but it will also feature the much-anticipated return of Tiger Woods, who has not played in a Tour-sanctioned non-major event since October 2020.
Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy are just a few of the big names joining the field. Scheffler won the Waste Management Phoenix Open over the weekend, and Rahm has already taken home two PGA TOUR victories in 2023. Fan favorite Max Homa and Woods’ longtime friend Justin Thomas will also play at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California this week.
Rahm opened as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +750. Woods’ odds are set at +10000. The tournament will invite 134 golfers.
Here is the most of the field for the 2023 Genesis Invitational teeing off Thursday, February 16. There are still three spots to be filled, as well as the winner of the one-round Collegiate Showcase at Riviera on Monday as well.
2023 Genesis Invitational field
|Golfer
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Keegan Bradley
|Ryan Brehm
|Hayden Buckley
|Sam Burns
|Marcus Byrd
|Patrick Cantlay
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Wyndham Clark
|Corey Conners
|Joel Dahmen
|Cam Davis
|Jason Day
|Thomas Detry
|Luke Donald
|Tyler Duncan
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Rickie Fowler
|Dylan Frittelli
|Doug Ghim
|Lucas Glover
|Lanto Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Chesson Hadley
|Adam Hadwin
|James Hahn
|Nick Hardy
|Brian Harman
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Russell Henley
|Lucas Herbert
|Kramer Hickok
|Lee Hodges
|Tom Hoge
|J.B. Holmes
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Beau Hossler
|Viktor Hovland
|Mark Hubbard
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|S.H. Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Yeongsu Kim
|Kevin Kisner
|Kurt Kitayama
|Patton Kizzire
|Russell Knox
|Kelly Kraft
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Nate Lashley
|Danny Lee
|K.H. Lee
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Adam Long
|Justin Lower
|Shane Lowry
|Peter Malnati
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Denny McCarthy
|Max McGreevy
|Rory McIlroy
|Adrian Meronk
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Francesco Molinari
|Taylor Montgomery
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Trey Mullinax
|Keita Nakajima
|Matthew NeSmith
|Alex Noren
|Scott Piercy
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Jon Rahm
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Doc Redman
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Justin Rose
|Sam Ryder
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Matthias Schwab
|Adam Scott
|Greyson Sigg
|Alex Smalley
|Austin Smotherman
|J.J. Spaun
|Jordan Spieth
|Scott Stallings
|Brendan Steele
|Sepp Straka
|Robert Streb
|Kevin Streelman
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Nick Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Davis Thompson
|Michael Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Kevin Tway
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Matt Wallace
|Nick Watney
|Danny Willett
|Gary Woodland
|Tiger Woods
|Brandon Wu
|Cameron Young
|Will Zalatoris
|Collegiate Showcase Winner