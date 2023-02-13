Pick on the spread for Drexel-Hofstra on February 13

The Colonial Athletic Association takes center stage on Monday with the Hofstra Pride entering the day tied atop the conference standings with Charleston and looking to stay on top as they host the Drexel Dragons.

Drexel Dragons and Hofstra Pride (-10.5, 135)

Drexel will look down low for the upset with Hofstra not having a player on the roster that averages at least 5.5 rebounds per game while 6-foot-10 Amari Williams is the focal point of a Dragons defense that is 51st among the 363 Division I teams in points allowed on a per possession basis.

Williams is averaging 13.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game, leading Drexel in all four of these statistical categories with the blocks being a big reason the team is 44th in opponent 2-point shooting percentage.

Be contrast, Hofstra is allowing opponents to shoot 51.4% from 2-point range, which ranks 285th in the country while allowing a rebound on 30.3% of opponents missed shots, which ranks 311th in the country.

The Dragons enter Monday having allowed fewer than 70 points in 14 of their last 17 games and will put Hofstra’s seven-game winning streak in jeopardy with their defense.

The Play: Drexel +10.5

