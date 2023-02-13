NBA MVP odds tracker: Is Jayson Tatum a good value bet?

The NBA trade deadline has shaken up some things in the MVP race, especially with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving moving to the Western Conference. However, there’s one player in the Eastern Conference who might not be getting enough love from the oddsmakers. Here are the latest odds for the NBA MVP award courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds 2022-23 (as of February 12)

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is going to be averaging around 30 points per game for the best team in the league. He’s going to have to carry this group for a bit with Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart sidelined. The rebounding and assist numbers are there, while the defensive metrics also rate Tatum favorably. So how is he +1200 in the MVP race? Luka Doncic might lose some ground with Irving taking away usage, while Joel Embiid isn’t going to win a head-to-head discussion with odds-on favorite Nikola Jokic. Tatum should be rated much higher than he is, but that makes him an intriguing value play.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has risen during this 10-game winning streak and makes this a three-man race at minimum. Tatum should be given greater consideration, but maybe he uses these slights as motivation to keep producing at a high level. Eventually, he’ll get his due.