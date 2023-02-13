LeBron James, Tyrese Haliburton, CJ McCollum headline NBA injury report for Monday, February 13

There are 11 games on Monday’s NBA slate, with one nationally televised contest on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 13

Trae Young (shoulder) - probable

John Collins (hip) - questionable

Bogdan Bogdanovic (hip) - questionable

Young should be in. If Collins sits, Onyeka Okongwu gets elevated in DFS formats. Bogdanovic being ruled out would benefit Jalen Johnson, AJ Griffin and De’Andre Hunter.

Tre Jones (foot) - OUT

Keldon Johnson (ankle) - probable

Jeremy Sochan (conditioning) - probable

With Jones out, Malaki Branham should be San Antonio’s starting point guard in this contest.

Myles Turner (back) - questionable

Tyrese Haliburton (thigh) - questionable

If Haliburton is out, Bennedict Mathurin will see more usage in the backcourt. Turner being ruled out likely makes Isaiah Jackson the starting big man for Indiana.

Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable

Skake Milton (eye) - probable

Both guys should be in for Philadelphia.

Aaron Gordon (ribs) - questionable

Jamal Murray (knee) - questionable

If Murray is out, Bruce Brown would start at point guard. Gordon being ruled out likely means more looks for Michael Porter Jr.

Bam Adebayo (knee) - probable

Tyler Herro (knee) - questionable

Gabe Vincent (ankle) - probable

Max Strus (shoulder) - probable

Victor Oladipo (ankle) - OUT

Kyle Lowry remains out, so Vincent is a great value add in DFS formats. If Herro is ruled out, Strus gets elevated into value territory as well.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable

If Caruso gets ruled out, Coby White should see more playing time for the Bulls in a favorable matchup.

CJ McCollum (ankle) - questionable

If McCollum doesn’t play, the Pelicans likely run their offense through Brandon Ingram. Trey Murphy and Jonas Valanciunas also see more shots if McCollum sits.

Rudy Gobert (groin) - questionable

Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable

Gobert should be in but if he sits, Naz Reid will be the replacement option. Anderson being ruled out would give Jaden McDaniels more minutes.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (hamstring) - questionable

Hardaway Jr. sitting would help role players like Reggie Bullock and Christian Wood get more touches, but the two guards are going to take most of the shots in this offense.

Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - questionable

Daniel Gafford would be in line for big minutes if Kuzma is ruled out with this injury.

Andrew Wiggins (ankle) - questionable

If Wiggins doesn’t play, Donte DiVincenzo and Jonathan Kuminga will benefit in fantasy/DFS formats.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

LeBron James (ankle) - questionable

James is dealing with a serious ankle problem, per many league insiders. If he sits, D’Angelo Russell will be the second offensive option for LA. Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley offer some upside as they’re going to see more minutes if James sits.

Jerami Grant (concussion) - questionable

Something odd is going on with Grant, who had concussion-like symptoms in one game but kept playing before being thrown into the league’s protocols after exiting the last game. Now, he’s somehow questionable for Monday’s contest. We’ll see exactly what happens here but if Grant is out, Nassir Little is set to receive big minutes.