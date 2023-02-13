LeBron James, Tyrese Haliburton, CJ McCollum headline NBA injury report for Monday, February 13

There are 11 games on Monday’s NBA slate, with one nationally televised contest on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: February 13
Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets
Trae Young (shoulder) - probable
John Collins (hip) - questionable
Bogdan Bogdanovic (hip) - questionable
Young should be in. If Collins sits, Onyeka Okongwu gets elevated in DFS formats. Bogdanovic being ruled out would benefit Jalen Johnson, AJ Griffin and De’Andre Hunter.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Tre Jones (foot) - OUT
Keldon Johnson (ankle) - probable
Jeremy Sochan (conditioning) - probable
With Jones out, Malaki Branham should be San Antonio’s starting point guard in this contest.
Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers
Myles Turner (back) - questionable
Tyrese Haliburton (thigh) - questionable
If Haliburton is out, Bennedict Mathurin will see more usage in the backcourt. Turner being ruled out likely makes Isaiah Jackson the starting big man for Indiana.
Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable
Skake Milton (eye) - probable
Both guys should be in for Philadelphia.
Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat
Aaron Gordon (ribs) - questionable
Jamal Murray (knee) - questionable
If Murray is out, Bruce Brown would start at point guard. Gordon being ruled out likely means more looks for Michael Porter Jr.
Bam Adebayo (knee) - probable
Tyler Herro (knee) - questionable
Gabe Vincent (ankle) - probable
Max Strus (shoulder) - probable
Victor Oladipo (ankle) - OUT
Kyle Lowry remains out, so Vincent is a great value add in DFS formats. If Herro is ruled out, Strus gets elevated into value territory as well.
Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls
Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable
If Caruso gets ruled out, Coby White should see more playing time for the Bulls in a favorable matchup.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
CJ McCollum (ankle) - questionable
If McCollum doesn’t play, the Pelicans likely run their offense through Brandon Ingram. Trey Murphy and Jonas Valanciunas also see more shots if McCollum sits.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks
Rudy Gobert (groin) - questionable
Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable
Gobert should be in but if he sits, Naz Reid will be the replacement option. Anderson being ruled out would give Jaden McDaniels more minutes.
Tim Hardaway Jr. (hamstring) - questionable
Hardaway Jr. sitting would help role players like Reggie Bullock and Christian Wood get more touches, but the two guards are going to take most of the shots in this offense.
Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors
Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - questionable
Daniel Gafford would be in line for big minutes if Kuzma is ruled out with this injury.
Andrew Wiggins (ankle) - questionable
If Wiggins doesn’t play, Donte DiVincenzo and Jonathan Kuminga will benefit in fantasy/DFS formats.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
LeBron James (ankle) - questionable
James is dealing with a serious ankle problem, per many league insiders. If he sits, D’Angelo Russell will be the second offensive option for LA. Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley offer some upside as they’re going to see more minutes if James sits.
Jerami Grant (concussion) - questionable
Something odd is going on with Grant, who had concussion-like symptoms in one game but kept playing before being thrown into the league’s protocols after exiting the last game. Now, he’s somehow questionable for Monday’s contest. We’ll see exactly what happens here but if Grant is out, Nassir Little is set to receive big minutes.