Picks, predictions for West Virginia vs. Baylor on Monday, February 13

The No. 9 Baylor Bears look to grab another win over the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Big 12 matchup on Monday February 13. The game will air on ESPN2 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

West Virginia vs. Baylor odds

Spread: Baylor -6.5

Over/Under: 148.5

Moneyline: Baylor -295, WVU +245

West Virginia (15-10, 4-8 Big XII) got blown out by Texas in their latest appearance after beating Iowa State last week. The Mountaineers have been a tricky team to beat in conference games, and they’ve beaten two ranked teams as well as Auburn and Oklahoma in recent weeks. They rank 20th at KenPom and 17th in adjusted offensive efficiency, putting up 76.8 points a night, and have had the bad luck of playing in a very good Big 12 this year.

Baylor (19-6, 8-4 Big XII) has won nine of their last 10 games, most recently beating No. 22 TCU. The Bears rank 12th at KenPom and first in adjusted offensive efficiency as they average 12.28 offensive rebounds (30th in the nation) and 78.8 points (32nd in the nation) per night. The Bears’ defense ranks 78th in adjusted efficiency.

The Pick: Baylor -6.5

West Virginia has been a tough team to beat, but with Baylor having home court advantage and the Mountaineers just 2-6 on the road, the Bears should be able to cover this spread. West Virginia wasn’t able to keep it as close as usual as they faced Texas in their latest game.