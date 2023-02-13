Picks, predictions for Miami vs. North Carolina on Monday, February 13

The North Carolina Tar Heels look to take down another top ACC contender as they face the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes on Monday, February 13. The game will air at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Miami vs. North Carolina odds

Spread: UNC -5.5

Over/Under: 155.5

Moneyline: UNC -230, Miami +195

The Hurricanes (20-5, 11-4 ACC) are near the top of the standings in a tight ACC race. Miami is on a four-game winning streak, most recently beating Louisville at home. Their offense ranks ninth in adjusted efficiency at KenPom. Miami has struggled somewhat on the road this season, going 5-4 in away games. The Canes put up 79 points per game (28th in the nation) at a 14.4% clip (18th in the nation).

North Carolina (16-9, 8-6 ACC) ranks 32nd at KenPom and 40th in the NCAA NET rankings despite their recent in-conference struggles. The Heels have struggled on the road in recent games, but they’re 11-1 at home. Their offense scores 78.4 points per game (39th in the nation) and grabs 11.1 offensive rebounds per game.

The Pick: Miami +5.5

UNC has been good at home and has all the tools for a good season, but something hasn’t quite been clicking lately. Miami a robust offense that averages 15.3 assists per game and features four players who average in the double digits. While it will be hard to win on the road against this Heels team, the Canes should be able to cover here.