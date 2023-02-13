Picks, predictions for Texas vs. Texas Tech on Monday, February 13

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will look to avenge their early-season loss as they get another shot at the No. 5 Texas Longhorns on Monday, February 13. The game will air at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas vs. Texas Tech odds

Spread: Texas -4

Over/Under: 145,5

Moneyline: Texas -165, TTU +140

The Longhorns (20-5, 9-3 Big XII) are fresh off of a huge win over West Virginia, relying on a defense that forces 16.1 turnovers per game (27th in the nation) as well as an offense that averages 16.1 assists (22nd in the nation) and 80 points (25th in the nation) per game. The last time they faced Texas Tech in Austin, the Longhorns won 72-70.

Texas Tech (13-12, 2-10 Big XII) is an odd team. Sitting near the bottom of the Big 12 rankings, they’ve recently beaten No. 12 Kansas State and No. 19 Iowa State at home. They’ve been disastrous on the road thus far, and despite just having two conference wins, they rank 66th at KenPom. Guard Pop Isaacs is questionable for this matchup. They force over 15 turnovers per game.

The Pick: Texas Tech +4

To be honest, this pick feels a little crazy even to me, but after Tech beat two ranked teams at home, I like them here. Though Isaacs is questionable, they were able to hold the Longhorns within two on the road earlier this season. Give me the Red Raiders to cover.