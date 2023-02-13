Philly public transit dealing with significant delays morning after Super Bowl loss

The Super Bowl hangover is something we often hear about the losing team. They sometimes struggle the following season after coming up short in the big game.

It’s safe to say there’s a more immediate Super Bowl hangover for fans right after the game. It’s often been suggested that the day after the Super Bowl be a national holiday, and given what we sometimes see, maybe it already effectively is.

SEPTA — the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority — announced on Monday morning that there are significant delays for the regional public transit service due to operator unavailability. 70 different lines were dealing with delays during rush hour on Monday morning.

Greetings! Please check our app or website as there are significant delays due to Operator unavailability. https://t.co/mfei8YgyYA pic.twitter.com/jhXg5hqOnO — SEPTA_SOCIAL (@SEPTA_SOCIAL) February 13, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a heart-breaker to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, losing in the closing seconds on a Harrison Butker field goal. The Eagles led for most of the first three quarters, leading by as much as ten points heading into halftime. However, the Chiefs scored back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth quarter and made some key plays late to secure the win.

Having dealt with Super Bowl losses as a 49ers fan, I can understand why Philly bus drivers might be inclined to call out the next morning. They’ll get over the loss, but that Monday-after Super Bowl hangover is real.