Philly public transit dealing with significant delays morning after Super Bowl loss

The Super Bowl hangover is real in Philadelphia.

By David Fucillo
Commuters ride a SEPTA bus on October 10, 2017, in the Philadelphia, PA Suburbs. Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority(SEPTA), the major public transit provider in the Delaware valley ends the sale of tokens on May 1, 2018 as it moves to a MasterCard Paypass system for fare payments. Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Super Bowl hangover is something we often hear about the losing team. They sometimes struggle the following season after coming up short in the big game.

It’s safe to say there’s a more immediate Super Bowl hangover for fans right after the game. It’s often been suggested that the day after the Super Bowl be a national holiday, and given what we sometimes see, maybe it already effectively is.

SEPTA — the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority — announced on Monday morning that there are significant delays for the regional public transit service due to operator unavailability. 70 different lines were dealing with delays during rush hour on Monday morning.

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a heart-breaker to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, losing in the closing seconds on a Harrison Butker field goal. The Eagles led for most of the first three quarters, leading by as much as ten points heading into halftime. However, the Chiefs scored back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth quarter and made some key plays late to secure the win.

Having dealt with Super Bowl losses as a 49ers fan, I can understand why Philly bus drivers might be inclined to call out the next morning. They’ll get over the loss, but that Monday-after Super Bowl hangover is real.

