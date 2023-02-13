How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on February 13

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

We’ve already reached Elimination Chamber week and this will be Raw’s go-home show before the pay-per-view in Montreal this Saturday. There will be plenty of stuff to dive into tonight as the card for the ppv becomes finalized.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, February 13

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar are set to go one-on-one at Elimination Chamber this Saturday and the two will have a contract signing tonight. Lesnar returned to Raw last week to challenge Lashley to a match at the ppv and then promptly put him down with not one, but two F5’s. We’ll see what goes down with this contract signing and if any type of stipulation will be added for the match.

The main event of last week’s show saw Becky Lynch defeat Bayley in a steel cage match. “The Man” was once again the victim of the number’s game by Damage Control before a returning Lita came out to offer help. That allowed for Lynch to pick up the victory in a pretty competitive bout. Bayley will surely have something to say about Lita’s interference tonight and we’ll see if some kind of match is made for Saturday.

Also on the show, we’ll get the participants of the women’s Elimination Chamber match competing in a six-woman tag team match. Asuka, Carmella, and Nikki Cross of Raw will go head-to-head with Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya of Smackdown. We’ll also get Seth Rollins serving as a special guest on MizTV to talk about his inclusion in the U.S. title Elimination Chamber match and being eliminated by Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble.