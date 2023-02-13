 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL MVP odds coming out of Super Bowl 57

We take a look at the 2023 odds for NFL MVP

By Chet Gresham
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his daughter Sterling after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023. Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2022 NFL season is officially over after a strong Super Bowl, where Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Eagles. Mahomes won his second Super Bowl MVP not long after winning his second league MVP. The Chiefs signal caller is now tied for seventh, while Peyton Manning holds the lead with 5 MVPs, Aaron Rodgers is second with four and four others are tied for second with three.

Mahomes will look to grab back-to-back MVP awards in 2023, which hasn’t been done since the olden times of last season when Aaron Rodgers did it. Going into the season, Mahomes is of course the favorite after his truly great 2022, but only five players have done it in the history of the NFL, Rodgers, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, and Jim Brown.

Mahomes is the favorite, but not the only favorite, as Joe Burrow has the same odds at +650. After him we see the usual subjects with Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. The first non-QB on the odds list is Justin Jefferson, all the way down at +10000 (29th overall). The last non-QB to win MVP was Adrian Peterson back in 2012.

2023 NFL MVP odds (2/13)

Player Odds
Patrick Mahomes +650
Joe Burrow +650
Josh Allen +800
Justin Herbert +1000
Jalen Hurts +1300
Tua Tagovailoa +1500
Aaron Rodgers +1600
Lamar Jackson +1700
Trevor Lawrence +1700
Dak Prescott +1800
Brock Purdy +2500
Deshaun Watson +2800
Justin Fields +3000
Russell Wilson +3500
Geno Smith +3500
Trey Lance +3500
Kenny Pickett +4000
Jared Goff +4500
Matthew Stafford +5000
Kyler Murray +5000
Kirk Cousins +5000
Daniel Jones +5000
Derek Carr +5000
Mac Jones +6000
Matt Ryan +6500
Jimmy Garoppolo +6500
Sam Howell +8000
Sam Darnold +8000
Ryan Tannehill +10000
Justin Jefferson +10000
Jonathan Taylor +10000
Desmond Ridder +10000
Davis Mills +10000
Ja'Marr Chase +10000
Cooper Kupp +10000
Tyreek Hill +10000
CJ Stroud +10000
Bryce Young +10000
Baker Mayfield +10000
Blaine Gabbert +10000
Stefon Diggs +15000
Derrick Henry +15000
Christian McCaffrey +15000
Davante Adams +15000
Zach Wilson +15000
Aaron Donald +15000
Ceedee Lamb +15000
A.J Brown +15000
T.J Watt +20000
Myles Garrett +20000
Nick Chubb +20000
Mike White +20000
Nick Bosa +20000
Micah Parsons +20000
Jaylen Waddle +20000
George Kittle +20000
Garrett Wilson +20000
Chris Jones +20000
Deebo Samuel +20000
Carson Wentz +20000
Christian Kirk +20000
Bailey Zappe +20000
Travis Kelce +20000
Andy Dalton +20000
Amon-Ra St Brown +20000
Saquon Barkley +20000

