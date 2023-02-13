2023 NFL MVP odds coming out of Super Bowl 57

The 2022 NFL season is officially over after a strong Super Bowl, where Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Eagles. Mahomes won his second Super Bowl MVP not long after winning his second league MVP. The Chiefs signal caller is now tied for seventh, while Peyton Manning holds the lead with 5 MVPs, Aaron Rodgers is second with four and four others are tied for second with three.

Mahomes will look to grab back-to-back MVP awards in 2023, which hasn’t been done since the olden times of last season when Aaron Rodgers did it. Going into the season, Mahomes is of course the favorite after his truly great 2022, but only five players have done it in the history of the NFL, Rodgers, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, and Jim Brown.

Mahomes is the favorite, but not the only favorite, as Joe Burrow has the same odds at +650. After him we see the usual subjects with Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. The first non-QB on the odds list is Justin Jefferson, all the way down at +10000 (29th overall). The last non-QB to win MVP was Adrian Peterson back in 2012.