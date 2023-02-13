 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Louisville to celebrate 2013 national champions with coaches poll banner

Louisville will unveil a coaches poll banner to subtly acknowledge the 2013 title team.

By Nick Simon
Louisville is having a disastrous 2022-23 season in men’s basketball but there will be a celebration of sorts this Saturday as the school will honor the 2012-13 national championship team during their home matchup against Clemson. The festivities for the 10-year celebration for the team will include a banner being unveiled at the KFC Yum! Center.

The elephant in the room, of course, is the fact the Louisville was later forced to vacate the 2013 title and isn’t officially recognized by the NCAA. So how are they allowed to unveil a banner you might ask? Compromise.

That’s right, they will workaround the vacated title by acknowledging that they were No. 1 in the final coaches poll following that year’s NCAA Tournament. If you recall, Louisville was involved in a scandal involving then Director of Basketball Operations Andre McGee arranging for sex workers to perform sexual acts for players and prospects. The scandal eventually led to the NCAA stripping Louisville of the 2013 title and the program self imposing sanctions that included the firing of former head coach Rick Pitino.

