How to play fantasy football for 2023 XFL

The 2022 NFL season is over after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles. You now have a few days to relax before the next football season starts! Yes, the XFL is back and under new ownership. They kickoff this Saturday, February 18 with two games and then two more on Sunday. That gives us eight teams playing four games each weekend for 10 weeks. It’s a nice compact league and season to study and play a bit of fantasy football.

Draft and Trade XFL leagues

As is usually the case with professional spring leagues like the XFL, it can be tough to find hosts for fantasy leagues, as Yahoo and ESPN don’t want to bother. But, there are a couple of alternatives out there this time around.

News Hub Fantasy has beta leagues now for XFL. They support six team leagues, which is plenty of a 10 team league.

Alt Fantasy Sports also has a scaled down league developer for the XFL. Both of these sources appear to be free.

If you aren’t into the time it takes to draft a team, you can go the easier route and play daily fantasy. DraftKings supports the XFL and has an array of contests starting Week 1.

Add in the ability to bet on games and the XFL can scratch that football itch for another three months!