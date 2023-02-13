 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daytona 500 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By David Fucillo
Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Blue DEF/PEAK Ford, greets fans onstage during the driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Super Bowl wrapped up the 2022-23 NFL season on Sunday, and now it’s time for the proverbial Super Bowl of NASCAR. The Cup Series will run the Daytona 500 this Sunday at Daytona International Speedway with the green flag dropping to start the race at 2:30 p.m. ET.

There are currently 42 drivers entered in the race, with a chance that number could increase. Of that group, six of the drivers are racing without a charter. Those drivers have to qualify for the race either in qualifying or the Duel races. 36 spots in the race are guaranteed to chartered teams and four are available for non-chartered teams. The race will feature 40 cars, so two drivers will fail to qualify.

The drivers with an asterisk next to their car number are attempting the race without a charter. That group includes No. 13 (Chandler Smith), No. 36 (Zane Smith), No. 50 (Conor Daly), No. 62 (Austin Hill), No. 67 (Travis Pastrana), and No. 84 (Jimmie Johnson).

Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson are the co-favorites to win the race heading into race week. They are installed at +1200 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch and Joey Logano follow at +1400.

2023 Daytona 500 entry list

Ent. Car # Driver Make Team
1 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing
2 2 Austin Cindric Ford Team Penske
3 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
4 4 Kevin Harvick Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
5 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
6 6 Brad Keselowski Ford Roush Fenway Racing
7 7 Corey LaJoie Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
8 8 Kyle Busch Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
9 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
10 10 Aric Almirola Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
11 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
12 12 Ryan Blaney Ford Team Penske
13 13* Chandler Smith Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
14 14 Chase Briscoe Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
15 15 Riley Herbst Ford Rick Ware Racing
16 16 A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
17 17 Chris Buescher Ford Roush Fenway Racing
18 19 Martin Truex, Jr. Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
19 20 Christopher Bell Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
20 21 Harrison Burton Ford Wood Brothers Racing
21 22 Joey Logano Ford Team Penske
22 23 Bubba Wallace Toyota 23XI Racing
23 24 William Byron Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
24 31 Justin Haley Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
25 34 Michael McDowell Ford Front Row Motorsports
26 36* Zane Smith Ford Front Row Motorsports
27 38 Todd Gilliland Ford Front Row Motorsports
28 41 Ryan Preece Ford Stewart-Haas Racing
29 42 Noah Gragson Chevrolet Legacy Motor Club
30 43 Erik Jones Chevrolet Legacy Motor Club
31 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 23XI Racing
32 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Chevrolet JTG Daugherty Racing
33 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
34 50* Conor Daly Chevrolet The Money Racing Team
35 51 Cody Ware Ford Rick Ware Racing
36 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
37 62* Austin Hill Chevrolet Beard Motorsports
38 67* Travis Pastrana Tyota 23XI Racing
39 77 Ty Dillon Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
40 78 BJ McLeod Ford Live Fast Motorsports
41 84* Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet Legacy Motor Club
42 99 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing

