Daytona 500 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

The Super Bowl wrapped up the 2022-23 NFL season on Sunday, and now it’s time for the proverbial Super Bowl of NASCAR. The Cup Series will run the Daytona 500 this Sunday at Daytona International Speedway with the green flag dropping to start the race at 2:30 p.m. ET.
There are currently 42 drivers entered in the race, with a chance that number could increase. Of that group, six of the drivers are racing without a charter. Those drivers have to qualify for the race either in qualifying or the Duel races. 36 spots in the race are guaranteed to chartered teams and four are available for non-chartered teams. The race will feature 40 cars, so two drivers will fail to qualify.
The drivers with an asterisk next to their car number are attempting the race without a charter. That group includes No. 13 (Chandler Smith), No. 36 (Zane Smith), No. 50 (Conor Daly), No. 62 (Austin Hill), No. 67 (Travis Pastrana), and No. 84 (Jimmie Johnson).
Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson are the co-favorites to win the race heading into race week. They are installed at +1200 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch and Joey Logano follow at +1400.
2023 Daytona 500 entry list
|Ent.
|Car #
|Driver
|Make
|Team
|Ent.
|Car #
|Driver
|Make
|Team
|1
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|Trackhouse Racing
|2
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|Team Penske
|3
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|7
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Chevrolet
|Spire Motorsports
|8
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|9
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|Team Penske
|13
|13*
|Chandler Smith
|Chevrolet
|Kaulig Racing
|14
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|15
|15
|Riley Herbst
|Ford
|Rick Ware Racing
|16
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|Kaulig Racing
|17
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|18
|19
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|Wood Brothers Racing
|21
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|Team Penske
|22
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|23XI Racing
|23
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|24
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|Kaulig Racing
|25
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|26
|36*
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|27
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|28
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|29
|42
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|Legacy Motor Club
|30
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|Legacy Motor Club
|31
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|23XI Racing
|32
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|33
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|34
|50*
|Conor Daly
|Chevrolet
|The Money Racing Team
|35
|51
|Cody Ware
|Ford
|Rick Ware Racing
|36
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|37
|62*
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|Beard Motorsports
|38
|67*
|Travis Pastrana
|Tyota
|23XI Racing
|39
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|Spire Motorsports
|40
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Ford
|Live Fast Motorsports
|41
|84*
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|Legacy Motor Club
|42
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|Trackhouse Racing