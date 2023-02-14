How to watch Champions League Round of 16 first leg on TV and via live online stream

The UEFA Champions League resumes play as the knockout stages get underway this week. The group stage wrapped up in November prior to the World Cup, and the Round of 16 gets started on Tuesday with the first set of matches kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

The action gets started with Serie A side AC Milan taking on EPL club Tottenham, while two world powerhouses go head-to-head with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain taking on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Tuesday afternoon. This is Tottenham’s first UCL appearance since the 2019-20 season when they were sent home in the Round of 16 by RB Leipzig, while all three other teams playing on Tuesday featured in last season’s tournament.

The knockout rounds, with the exception of the final, are played in two-leg series with each team hosting a home match. While four teams get started with their first leg on Tuesday, here’s a look at the full schedule for the first leg in each series of the Round of 16.

Tuesday, February 14

3 p.m. ET - AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur - Paramount+

3 p.m. ET - PSG vs. Bayern Munich - Paramount+

Wednesday, February 15

3 p.m. ET - Club Brugge vs. Benfica - Paramount+

3 p.m. ET - Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea - CBS, Paramount+

Tuesday, February 21

3 p.m. ET - Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli - Paramount+

3 p.m. ET - Liverpool vs. Real Madrid - CBS, Paramount+

Wednesday, February 22

3 p.m. ET - Inter Milan vs. FC Porto - Paramount+

3 p.m. ET - RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City - CBS, Paramount+

Every UEFA Champions League match throughout the entirety of the tournament can be streamed live on Paramount+, with select matches available via televised broadcast on CBS.