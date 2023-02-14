Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will face off against each other as they get their Round of 16 series underway on Tuesday. PSG will host the first leg at Parc des Princes as they look to get an early lead on their Bundesliga opponents. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon with all the action available via livestream on Paramount+.

Let’s take a closer look at Tuesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich

Date: Tuesday, February 14

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

PSG: +165

Draw: +265

Bayern Munich: +155

Moneyline pick: Draw +265

Both teams sit at the top of their respective league tables, with PSG sitting five points clear of second-place Marseille in Ligue 1 while Bayern Munich is just one point ahead of Union Berlin in Bundesliga play. Both sides could be missing key players as Sadio Mane (leg) isn’t expected to return until later this month for Bayern Munich, while Kylian Mbappe (thigh) is listed as doubtful for PSG ahead of Tuesday’s action. Lionel Messi’s status is also somewhat up in the air as he’s been dealing with a hamstring issue, and it could spell trouble for PSG if both Messi and Mbappe are ruled out of the first leg.

The teams are nearly even with moneyline odds at +165 and +155, and it’s with good reason as this match could go either way between two of the strongest club teams in the world. This won’t be the first time they’ve met in Champions League play, as they most recently ran into each other in the quarterfinal round in the 2020-21 edition. PSG narrowly edged out Bayern in that series as they ended up on a 3-3 aggregate, but the Parisians held the advantage after scoring three away goals in the opening leg.

I’m backing a draw as the safe bet here, as there’s no clear favorite between the two sides. It could all come down to who’s available on the pitch. If both Messi and Mbappe are ruled out, though, I would definitely lean more toward Bayern Munich escaping with all three points.