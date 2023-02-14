AC Milan vs. Tottenham: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 gets underway on Tuesday afternoon as AC Milan and Tottenham will go head to head. Milan will play host in the first leg with the action kicking off from San Siro at 3 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a closer look at Tuesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

AC Milan vs. Tottenham

Date: Tuesday, February 14

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

AC Milan: +150

Draw: +225

Tottenham: +200

Moneyline pick: Tottenham +200

This will be the second time these sides have met in the Champions League, with their first and only UCL series coming in the 2010-11 tournament. They faced off in the round of 16 as Tottenham advanced on a 1-0 aggregate, scoring the only goal in the series with a 1-0 win in the first leg.

In this season’s edition, Tottenham finished at the top of Group D in the group stage that wrapped up in early November, outpacing Eintracht Frankfurt by one point. AC Milan finished second in Group E, a full three points behind first-place Chelsea. Son Heung-Min leads the way for the Spurs with two goals while Ivan Perisic notched three assists through the group stage. Olivier Giroud leads AC Milan’s attack with four goals in the group stage.

Both teams have run into some snags through their domestic seasons and are sitting in fifth place in their respective leagues. They’ve had trouble finding consistency and seem to be on equal footing, which makes it a tough contest for each team. Milan could have the edge here as they’re hosting the first leg, but they also haven’t ever been able to get a win over Tottenham in their short history against each other.

I’m leaning toward Tottenham to get the narrow win on the road here, which would put them in an advantageous position coming back to their own stadium for the second leg.