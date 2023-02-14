Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, February 14

We’ve got five games on the NBA slate Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean bettors can’t target great player props. Here’s a look at our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul George over 4.5 assists vs. Warriors (-125)

George is averaging 5.2 assists per game this season, and has gone over this line in five of the last eight games. The forward remains a good facilitator this season and this is his first meeting against the Warriors this year. George gets to face Golden State on the second night of a back-to-back set, and Kawhi Leonard should be back as well for the Clippers. He should get over this assist line.

Devin Booker under 24.5 points vs. Kings (-105)

Booker appears to still be on some sort of minutes limit, and that naturally leads to the under being the safer play. The Kings are bad defensively and Booker can heat up at any moment, but he’s gone under in the two games he’s played since returning from a groin injury. Look for another under to hit Tuesday.

Paolo Banchero over 6.5 rebounds vs. Raptors (-135)

Banchero has been fantastic for the Magic in his rookie campaign, averaging 20.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He’s been great on the glass lately, going over this line in eight straight games before a rare under Monday night. Even on the second night of a back-to-back set, back Banchero to hit the over here.