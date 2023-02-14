NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, February 14

We’ve got five games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, which gives DFS users limited selection when it comes to value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Torrey Craig, Phoenix Suns, $4,900

Craig occupies a key role for the Suns while Kevin Durant recovers, playing as a combo forward. He went for 33.5 DKFP in 36 minutes in his last game, and should be involved in a high-scoring contest with the Kings tonight. Craig has played 35+ minutes in each of the last two games and should once again have big minutes tonight.

Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors, $4,300

Precious Achiuwa is questionable for tonight, which could give Boucher even more run than he usually gets. The big man has put together 37.3 DKFP over the last two games, but had monster showings in the two contests prior to that. He carries a solid floor for a strong matchup tonight against the Magic, who are coming off a game Monday.

Bones Hyland, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,000

Hyland hasn’t played in a few weeks, but he should be more involved with the Clippers tonight against the Warriors. The point guard might be the missing piece for LA, who made some big moves on the fringes at the trade deadline. Hyland’s three-point shot hasn’t been great this season but if he gets that going, he has tremendous upside at this price point.