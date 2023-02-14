Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Bucks on Tuesday

Tuesday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks (39-17) and the Boston Celtics (41-16) features the two top teams in the Eastern Conference in a game that could very well end up being a preview of the conference finals.

That said, injuries have sapped this matchup of most of its star power, as the Celtics (who are already without Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart) have listed Jayson Tatum as doubtful with a non-COVID illness. Additionally, both Grant Williams (elbow) and Robert Williams III (ankle) are listed as questionable. The Bucks will be without Bobby Portis (knee) and Jae Crowder (reconditioning).

The Bucks sit at 9-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the points total sits at 225. On the moneyline, the Bucks are -380 while the Celtics are +310.

Celtics vs. Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Pick ATS: Bucks -9

Tatum’s status is the key here. While this line will obviously shift back towards the Celtics if he’s able to play, Milwaukee holds a clear advantage over a Celtics team that is banged up, and shouldn’t have a problem clearing winning by nine or more if Tatum sits. While Derrick White has been stepping up in Smart and Brown’s absence, the Bucks are riding a 10-game winning streak with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing some of his basketball of the season. The Bucks are also 31-22-3 against the spread this year, which is the second-best total in the NBA.

Over/Under: Under 225

Both of these teams already hit the under at a decent clip (Milwaukee hits the under 51.8% of the time and Boston hits it 50.9% of the time), and that’s before taking the Celtics’ injuries into account. When the two teams faced off earlier this season, they combined for 257 points, 70 of which were scored by Tatum and Brown. I don’t see the Celtics bench equaling that lost production.