Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Suns on Tuesday

The Western Conference’s new juggernaut gets a chance to take down one of the more surprising teams in basketball on Tuesday when the Phoenix Suns (31-27) host the Sacramento Kings (32-24).

While the Suns will still be without trade deadline acquisition Kevin Durant, tonight’s game will mark the debuts for fellow acquisitions TJ Warren and Darius Bazley. Guards Cam Payne and Landry Shamet are out with foot injuries. The Kings will be without guard Malik Monk (ankle) and KZ Okpala (knee).

The Suns sit at 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 234. On the moneyline, the Suns are -140 and the Kings are +120.

Kings vs. Suns, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +2.5

The Kings boast an offensive rating of 127.3 over the last four games, the highest mark in the NBA. And while the Suns are no slouch defensively (they hold a defensive rating of 108.9 over their last 10 games), the Kings are on another level currently, having eclipsed the 130-point mark in four of their last five games. Devin Booker also appears to be on a 25-minute limit since coming back from his groin injury, which puts a cap on the Suns offensively. Take Sacramento to cover.

Over/Under: Over 234

This pick is based purely around the Kings’ aforementioned offense. While they probably won’t be able to score 130+ against the Suns’ defense, scoring 120 isn’t out of the question. That said, the Kings boast one of the worst defenses in the NBA (115.1 defensive rating), so the Suns should have plenty of opportunities to rack up points in bunches.