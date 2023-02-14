Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Clippers on Tuesday

The Golden State Warriors (29-28) will pay a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers (31-28) on Tuesday night with tip scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The Dubs are coming off a 135-126 win over the Wizards last night while the Clippers lost their second straight game Friday against the Bucks.

Klay Thompson could be sidelined for tonight’s matchup as he often sits on the second night of a back-to-back, though Golden State coach Steve Kerr said he was hopeful that Thompson could play in the second half.

The Clippers are 8.5-point favorites at home tonight according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re priced at -345 on the moneyline while the Warriors come in at +285. The point total is set at 227.5.

Warriors vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +8.5

The Warriors are in the middle of a tough run, going 3-4 SU in their last seven outings. Stephen Curry has been out for the last four of those as the star has been sidelined with a leg injury and isn’t expected to be back until sometime after the All-Star break. They’re just 2-5 ATS in that same stretch, though they covered last night against the Wizards with a nine-point win.

The Clippers may pose a bigger threat despite losing their last two straight but if Thompson is held out for the bulk of tonight’s game, that will easily put a hamper on Golden State’s chances even further. Thompson put up 27 points, five assists, and four rebounds in the win over the Wizards last night although Andrew Wiggins led the team in scoring with 29 points.

The Clippers have failed to cover in their last three games straight, and they had to go up against the Bucks without Kawhi Leonard, who was held out due to injury management. He’s expected to be back on the floor tonight.

Although the Clippers may end up winning the game, take the Warriors to keep it close enough to cover the spread.

Over/Under: Under 227.5

The Clippers have gone over the total twice in their last games, while the Warriors have done it in five of their last six. Without Thompson on the court to give Golden State that extra scoring boost, I’m expecting this game to stay under the total at Crypto.com Arena.