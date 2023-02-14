When was the last time Tiger Woods played a PGA TOUR event?

Tiger Woods will compete in the 2023 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club this week. The PGA TOUR elevated event tees off this week from Pacific Palisades, marking Woods’ first appearance in a sanctioned tournament since the Open Championship in 2022.

Woods battled through the major tournaments last year despite still being in clear pain. He finished 47th at the Masters in April, withdrew from the PGA Championship in May, and didn’t make the Open Championship cut in June. A bout of plantar fasciitis has plagued him since the late months of 2022 — he was set to play in the Hero World Challenge in December, but withdrew due to foot pain. He did end up playing in the PNC Championship in December with his son Charlie.

The last non-major Woods played was the 2020 Zozo Championship in China in October of that year (T72 finish), and the last tournament he won was the 2019 Zozo Championship. The last non-major that Woods played in the United States was the BMW Championship in 2020 (T51 finish).

The eyes of the world will be on Woods as he heads into a competition with the best golfers in the world. The 2023 Genesis Invitational tees off on Thursday, February 16.