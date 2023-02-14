Odds for Tiger Woods to make the cut at Genesis Invitational

This week’s Genesis Invitational marks the return of the greatest golfer of all time. Tiger Woods will take to the course at Riviera Country Club in his native Southern California to play against an elite field this week. This marks his first official tournament since the Open Championship in June, his first non-major since the 2021 Zozo Championship, and his first domestic non-major since the 2020 BMW Championship.

For those who have been living under a rock, Woods had a miraculous recovery after a life-threatening car crash in late 2020. He returned to golf less than a year after the crash, and by April 2022, he was making the cut at the Masters. He’ll now join a field that includes old friends Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, as well as players who were born the same year that Woods went pro, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Woods’ numerous injuries have plagued his game. His leg pain remains from the crash, and he had plantar fasciitis in his foot in late 2022 that caused him to withdraw from a December tournament.

His odds to make the cut in the Genesis Invitational, an event where he’s the host and one of the new elevated events on the PGA TOUR with purses of at least $20 million, are set at +150 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Woods did not make the cut in the Open Championship in June, and has not played the weekend since finishing 47th at the 2021 Masters.