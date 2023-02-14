Josh Gordon makes XFL roster with Seattle Sea Dragons

The XFL returns on Feb. 18 and 19 with all eight teams facing off across the two days. The action will be available to watch on ABC and ESPN Networks, with each team finalizing their 51-man roster last Friday. It is no surprise to see former NFL players pop up on the depth chart, and the Seattle Sea Dragons have a notable former player on the roster.

Former NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon has made the Sea Dragon’s 51-man roster. Gordon played for the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennesee Titans during his NFL playing days.

Former NFL WR Josh Gordon made the 51-man roster for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons, while former #Steelers WR Martavis Bryant made it with the Vegas Vipers. pic.twitter.com/1MzjM57Lcp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2023

Gordon finished with 4,284 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns throughout his 10-year NFL career. His accolades include being named a Pro Bowler in 2013 and being named First-Team All-Pro in the same year. The 2013 season proved to be his best statistical year, as he finished with a league-leading 1,646 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, with an average of 117.6 receiving yards per game.