Who won last year’s Genesis Invitational?

The 2023 Genesis Invitational will be held at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California from Thursday, February 16 through Sunday, 19. The full-field tournament will feature most of the world’s top players, but last year’s winner will not be making a return to Riviera.

Joaquin Niemann, who finished at -19 to beat Collin Morikawa and Cam Young by two strokes last year, has since defected to LIV Golf and thus had his PGA TOUR membership suspended. However, both Morikawa and Young will come back, as will 2021 winner Max Homa.

And if you watch the new Netflix series Full Swing, available as of Wednesday, February 15 on the streaming service, you can get a behind the scenes look at Niemann’s victory in Episode 7.

Jon Rahm opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +800. Rory McIlroy is behind him at +1000. Homa and Morikawa are both installed at +2000, with Young following up at +3500.

Tiger Woods will also join the field for the Genesis Invitational, making his much-anticipated return to the PGA TOUR for the first time since summer 2022. His odds are set at +10000.