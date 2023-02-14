Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Genesis Invitational

The Genesis Invitational tees off this week from Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. The tournament, one of the PGA TOUR’s newly-christened elevated events, will draw 23 of the top 25 players in the world to its field including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy.

Despite all of this talent, the biggest headline of the weekend is the return of Tiger Woods to competitive golf. Playing in his first official tournament since the summer’s Open Championship, Woods will tee off at 3:04 p.m. ET in a group with McIlroy and Justin Thomas

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Genesis Invitational on Thursday.