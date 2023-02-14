Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Genesis Invitational

The Genesis Invitational tees off this week from Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. The tournament, one of the PGA TOUR’s newly-christened elevated events, will draw 23 of the top 25 players in the world to its field including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy.
Despite all of this talent, the biggest headline of the weekend is the return of Tiger Woods to competitive golf. Playing in his first official tournament since the summer’s Open Championship, Woods will tee off at 3:04 p.m. ET in a group with McIlroy and Justin Thomas
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Genesis Invitational on Thursday.
Genesis Invitational Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|9:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Knox
|Nick Watney
|Thomas Detry
|9:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Streelman
|Kelly Kraft
|Taylor Montgomery
|9:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Peter Malnati
|Doc Redman
|Kramer Hickok
|9:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Hayden Buckley
|Taylor Moore
|10:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|James Hahn
|Danny Lee
|Ben Taylor
|10:02 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Danny Willett
|Callum Tarren
|Matthias Schwab
|10:13 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Tom Hoge
|Luke Donald
|10:13 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sepp Straka
|Sungjae Im
|Jason Day
|10:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Keegan Bradley
|Martin Laird
|Lanto Griffin
|10:24 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jon Rahm
|Patrick Cantlay
|Viktor Hovland
|10:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chez Reavie
|Robert Streb
|Gary Woodland
|10:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Tony Finau
|Billy Horschel
|Adam Scott
|10:46 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Stewart Cink
|Brendon Todd
|Francesco Molinari
|10:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Max Homa
|Tom Kim
|Xander Schauffele
|10:57 AM
|Tee No. 1
|J.T. Poston
|Rickie Fowler
|Matt Kuchar
|10:57 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Will Zalatoris
|Cameron Champ
|J.B. Holmes
|11:08 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Svensson
|Joel Dahmen
|Brian Harman
|11:08 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Beau Hossler
|Wyndham Clark
|11:19 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Brendan Steele
|David Lipsky
|Lee Hodges
|11:19 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Patton Kizzire
|Kurt Kitayama
|Stephan Jaeger
|11:30 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nick Hardy
|Adrian Meronk
|Marcus Byrd
|11:30 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Aaron Rai
|Keita Nakajima
|2:20 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Tway
|Alex Noren
|Matthew NeSmith
|2:20 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Corey Conners
|Emiliano Grillo
|Justin Lower
|2:31 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Keith Mitchell
|Chesson Hadley
|Greyson Sigg
|2:31 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Hadwin
|Scott Stallings
|Max McGreevy
|2:42 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Troy Merritt
|Scott Piercy
|Matt Wallace
|2:42 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nate Lashley
|Alex Smalley
|Austin Smotherman
|2:53 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Si Woo Kim
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Nick Taylor
|2:53 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Luke List
|Kevin Kisner
|Cam Davis
|3:04 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Rory McIlroy
|Justin Thomas
|Tiger Woods
|3:04 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Russell Henley
|Ryan Brehm
|Tyler Duncan
|3:15 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Scottie Scheffler
|Jordan Spieth
|Collin Morikawa
|3:15 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Seamus Power
|Chad Ramey
|Lucas Glover
|3:26 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Justin Rose
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Shane Lowry
|3:26 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Trey Mullinax
|Lucas Herbert
|Harris English
|3:37 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Burns
|K.H. Lee
|Cameron Young
|3:37 PM
|Tee No. 10
|J.J. Spaun
|Michael Thompson
|Tyrrell Hatton
|3:48 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Adam Schenk
|3:48 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Patrick Rodgers
|Mark Hubbard
|Doug Ghim
|3:59 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Long
|Denny McCarthy
|Sahith Theegala
|3:59 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Andrew Putnam
|Sam Ryder
|Brandon Wu
|4:10 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Davis Thompson
|S.H. Kim
|Justin Suh
|4:10 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Yeongsu Kim
|Jack Wall