 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Genesis Invitational

The Genesis Invitational tees off at 9:40 a.m. ET on Thursday from the Riviera Country Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By grace.mcdermott
Tiger Woods talks about making his 2023 PGA tour debut this week at the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera country club in Pacific Palisades, CA, Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

The Genesis Invitational tees off this week from Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. The tournament, one of the PGA TOUR’s newly-christened elevated events, will draw 23 of the top 25 players in the world to its field including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy.

Despite all of this talent, the biggest headline of the weekend is the return of Tiger Woods to competitive golf. Playing in his first official tournament since the summer’s Open Championship, Woods will tee off at 3:04 p.m. ET in a group with McIlroy and Justin Thomas

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Genesis Invitational on Thursday.

Genesis Invitational Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
9:40 AM Tee No. 1 Russell Knox Nick Watney Thomas Detry
9:40 AM Tee No. 10 Kevin Streelman Kelly Kraft Taylor Montgomery
9:51 AM Tee No. 1 Peter Malnati Doc Redman Kramer Hickok
9:51 AM Tee No. 10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Hayden Buckley Taylor Moore
10:02 AM Tee No. 1 James Hahn Danny Lee Ben Taylor
10:02 AM Tee No. 10 Danny Willett Callum Tarren Matthias Schwab
10:13 AM Tee No. 1 Mackenzie Hughes Tom Hoge Luke Donald
10:13 AM Tee No. 10 Sepp Straka Sungjae Im Jason Day
10:24 AM Tee No. 1 Keegan Bradley Martin Laird Lanto Griffin
10:24 AM Tee No. 10 Jon Rahm Patrick Cantlay Viktor Hovland
10:35 AM Tee No. 1 Chez Reavie Robert Streb Gary Woodland
10:35 AM Tee No. 10 Tony Finau Billy Horschel Adam Scott
10:46 AM Tee No. 1 Stewart Cink Brendon Todd Francesco Molinari
10:46 AM Tee No. 10 Max Homa Tom Kim Xander Schauffele
10:57 AM Tee No. 1 J.T. Poston Rickie Fowler Matt Kuchar
10:57 AM Tee No. 10 Will Zalatoris Cameron Champ J.B. Holmes
11:08 AM Tee No. 1 Adam Svensson Joel Dahmen Brian Harman
11:08 AM Tee No. 10 Dylan Frittelli Beau Hossler Wyndham Clark
11:19 AM Tee No. 1 Brendan Steele David Lipsky Lee Hodges
11:19 AM Tee No. 10 Patton Kizzire Kurt Kitayama Stephan Jaeger
11:30 AM Tee No. 1 Nick Hardy Adrian Meronk Marcus Byrd
11:30 AM Tee No. 10 Aaron Rai Keita Nakajima
2:20 PM Tee No. 1 Kevin Tway Alex Noren Matthew NeSmith
2:20 PM Tee No. 10 Corey Conners Emiliano Grillo Justin Lower
2:31 PM Tee No. 1 Keith Mitchell Chesson Hadley Greyson Sigg
2:31 PM Tee No. 10 Adam Hadwin Scott Stallings Max McGreevy
2:42 PM Tee No. 1 Troy Merritt Scott Piercy Matt Wallace
2:42 PM Tee No. 10 Nate Lashley Alex Smalley Austin Smotherman
2:53 PM Tee No. 1 Si Woo Kim Matt Fitzpatrick Nick Taylor
2:53 PM Tee No. 10 Luke List Kevin Kisner Cam Davis
3:04 PM Tee No. 1 Rory McIlroy Justin Thomas Tiger Woods
3:04 PM Tee No. 10 Russell Henley Ryan Brehm Tyler Duncan
3:15 PM Tee No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Jordan Spieth Collin Morikawa
3:15 PM Tee No. 10 Seamus Power Chad Ramey Lucas Glover
3:26 PM Tee No. 1 Justin Rose Hideki Matsuyama Shane Lowry
3:26 PM Tee No. 10 Trey Mullinax Lucas Herbert Harris English
3:37 PM Tee No. 1 Sam Burns K.H. Lee Cameron Young
3:37 PM Tee No. 10 J.J. Spaun Michael Thompson Tyrrell Hatton
3:48 PM Tee No. 1 Jhonattan Vegas Tommy Fleetwood Adam Schenk
3:48 PM Tee No. 10 Patrick Rodgers Mark Hubbard Doug Ghim
3:59 PM Tee No. 1 Adam Long Denny McCarthy Sahith Theegala
3:59 PM Tee No. 10 Andrew Putnam Sam Ryder Brandon Wu
4:10 PM Tee No. 1 Davis Thompson S.H. Kim Justin Suh
4:10 PM Tee No. 10 Yeongsu Kim Jack Wall

More From DraftKings Nation