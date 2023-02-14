Champions League 2022-23 full schedule for the knockout round

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League knockout rounds are set to get underway on Tuesday, February 14 after the group stage wrapped in early November. Real Madrid will look to defend their title after defeating Liverpool in last year’s final with a 1-0 result.
With plenty of heavy hitters and matchups between some of the best clubs in the world, here’s a look at the full schedule for this year’s UCL knockout rounds with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. All matches can be streamed on Paramount+ while select matches will be shown on CBS as well.
Round of 16 matchups
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich
First leg: Tuesday, February 14, 3 p.m. ET
Second leg: Wednesday, March 8, 3 p.m. ET
Odds to advance: PSG +125, Bayern Munich -160
AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur
First leg: Tuesday, February 14, 3 p.m. ET
Second leg: Wednesday, March 8, 3 p.m. ET
Odds to advance: AC Milan +135, Tottenham -165
Club Brugge vs. Benfica
First leg: Wednesday, February 15, 3 p.m. ET
Second leg: Tuesday, March 7, 3 p.m. ET
Odds to advance: Club Brugge +275, Benfica -370
Borussia Dormund vs. Chelsea
First leg: Wednesday, February 15, 3 p.m. ET
Second leg: Tuesday, March 7, 3 p.m. ET
Odds to advance: Borussia Dortmund +135, Chelsea -170
Liverpool vs. Real Madrid
First leg: Tuesday, February 21, 3 p.m. ET
Second leg: Wednesday, March 15, 4 p.m. ET
Odds to advance: Liverpool +100, Real Madrid -130
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli
First leg: Tuesday, February 21, 3 p.m. ET
Second leg: Wednesday, March 15, 4 p.m. ET
Odds to advance: Frankfurt +200, Napoli -270
RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City
First leg: Wednesday, February 22, 3 p.m. ET
Second leg: Tuesday, March 14, 4 p.m. ET
Odds to advance: Leipzig +400, Man City -750
Inter Milan vs. FC Porto
First leg: Wednesday, February 22, 3 p.m. ET
Second leg: Tuesday, March 14, 4 p.m. ET
Odds to advance: Inter Milan -155, Porto +115
Quarterfinal schedule
First legs: April 11-12
Second legs: April 18-19
Semifinal schedule
First legs: May 9-10
Second legs: May 16-17
Final
June 10, 2023 (Istanbul)