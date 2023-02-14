How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on February 14

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

With Vengeance Day in the rearview mirror, the brand begins the march towards the Stand and Deliver pay-per-view in Los Angeles on April 1 during Wrestlemania weekend. There will be plenty of things to unpack for tonight’s episode, including a shocking turn from last week.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, February 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

Toxic Attraction is no more. During a special edition of ‘Ding, Dong, Hello’ hosted by Bayley, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin went on the show to address the simmering tension between the two coming out of Vengeance Day. It seemed like the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions had reconciled before Jayne turned on Dolin by planting her with a kick, throwing her into a door, and brutally kicking her head into said door. Tonight, Jayne will address her actions from last week’s main event segment.

Coming off his emphatic victory over Apollo Crews at Vengeance Day, Carmelo Hayes opened last week’s show with a promo where he was about to call out NXT Champion Bron Breakker before being interrupted by JD McDonagh. The two had a match that Hayes won as a result of a distraction by a returning Ilja Dragunov, who returned to specifically target the man who put him on the shelf in McDonagh. For tonight’s show, Breakker returns and will most likely address Hayes as a title match between the two at Stand and Deliver becomes official.

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was giving a backstage interview last week before being interrupted by Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The two were agitated that no one cared about them being cheated out of their tag titles at Vengeance Day and heated words between them and Perez led to a tag team match being set up for this week’s show. Later in the night, Perez revealed that her tag partner would be former NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura. We’ll see these four do battle tonight.

Also on the show, North American Champion Wes Lee will issue an open challenge for his title and Grayson Waller will go one-on-one with Tyler Bate.