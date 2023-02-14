Who is Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quauntumania has the potential to be a film with ramifications on the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to the return of the movie’s titular characters and the debut of Kang the Conqueror, the third film of the Ant-Man franchise will also introduce the newest iteration of Cassie Lang. Kathryn Newton will portray the character for the first time, following both Abby Ryder Fortson and Emma Fuhrmann playing the character in both the preceding films as well as Avengers: Endgame, respectively.

Let’s take a deep dive into the newest hero added to the MCU roster.

Who is Cassie Lang?

Cassie admired her father from an early age and was also saved by the technology that gave him his abilities. After suffering from a congenital heart defect as a child, Lang stole Hank Pym’s Ant-Man suit and Pym Particles to rescue a man by the name of Doctor Sondheim, who would prove to be the only individual able to cure Cassie’s condition. Since then, and in the aftermath of spending plenty of time around other superheroes, she sought to become just like her father as she got older.

Following the divorce of her parents, Cassie would often spend time with her father at Avengers Mansion after the latter joined the team. Unbeknownst to many, she would secretly expose herself to Pym Particles with the hopes that she could acquire the same powers as her father. While having a number of different aliases throughout her comics history such as “Ant-Girl” and “Stature”, she currently holds the name “Stinger.”

What is her future in the MCU?

While it has long been documented in her comics backstory that she hoped to join The Avengers, one of the key moments for Cassie was when she opted to join the Young Avengers. During this time, she reached out to Kate Bishop, who eventually led the pair to the likes of Iron Lad, Patriot, and Hulkling. While not officially confirmed to date, it is no secret that Marvel Studios has been laying the breadcrumbs for this new team.

Bishop made her MCU debut in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, with Hailee Steinfeld portraying the character. While not officially mentioned by name, Patriot appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Eli Bradley, who was the grandson of Isaiah Bradley, one of the first U.S. supersoldiers. The roster of young superheroes in the MCU has only increased with America Chavez’s inclusion in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Kamala Khan leading her own Disney+ series in Ms. Marvel.

Marvel Studios continues to be tight-lipped about future projects, but a live-action Young Avengers continues to be teased with the introduction of the aforementioned characters. If and when that project comes to fruition, Cassie Lang will surely be on the roster. With Rudd’s Scott Lang possibly set up to be in peril following the events of Quantumania, there could be a chance that someone else takes on the mantle. Much like Hank Pym passed on the title to Lang, Cassie could have that same responsibility bestowed on her by her father.