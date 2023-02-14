Outright picks for 2023 Genesis Invitational

The 2023 Genesis Invitational tees off on Thursday, February 16. As one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events, this tournament will draw many of the world’s best golfers to its stage, including 23 of the 25 top-ranked players. Who will be able to beat out the best of the best of their peers this weekend? Let’s take a look at some of our picks for the Genesis Invitational.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 Genesis Open picks

Jon Rahm (+750)

Rahm is the betting favorite. His 2023 results so far are win, win, 7th, and 3rd. Rahm finishing in the top 10 is probably one of the best bets you could make here, and he’s not a bad choice to win it all, either. He leads the field in strokes gained, averaging 3.33 SG.

Scottie Scheffler (+1000)

Scheffler took home the win at last week’s elevated event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Can he do it again? When Scheffler is in his zone, he can win week after week, even against the best players in the world. Scheffler tied for seventh in last year’s Genesis Open after a mediocre second round put him behind.

Max Homa (+2000)

Homa is perhaps the quickest-rising golfer in the game right now. He won the Genesis Invitational two years ago and does well on California courses. He won the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year, but this will be his biggest challenge yet against some of the best in the world. I like Homa’s chances here, though.