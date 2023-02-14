Betting picks, predictions for 2023 Genesis Invitational

There’s nothing like the PGA Tour’s west coast swing. After an electric weekend in Scottsdale, the Tour is back in California this weekend for The Genesis Invitational hosted at the iconic Riviera Country Club. With a field that features 19 of the world’s top 20 golfers, chances are it’ll be an electric weekend filled with majestic drives and tough plays on the 7,322-yard par 71 course. With that in mind, here are three picks that stand out for the weekend.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

2023 Genesis Invitational picks

Sam Burns, make Eagle in Round 1 (+550)

Two years ago, Burns had as good a start as you can have at the Genesis Open when he carded an Eagle on the Riviera’s iconic first hole. While Burns didn’t make the cut last year, he’s proven he can play this course well — especially the first hole.

Viktor Hovland, top-5 finish (+550)

Like Burns, I’m making this pick because of Hovland’s track record at Riviera. While he’s coming off a rough performance at the Waste Management Phoenix Open (T-42), and hasn’t had a top-10 finish since last November, Hovland’s recorded two straight top-5 finishes at the Genesis Open.

Alex Noren, top-10 finish (+650)

Prior to missing the cut last weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Noren had recorded three straight top-5 finishes, and was looking like one of the hottest golfers in the sport. And while he missed last weekend’s cut by one shot, he rebounded from a tough first day to shoot a 69 on Friday.