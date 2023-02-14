When is the 2023 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view?

The WWE will head north of the border this weekend with Elimination Chamber coming live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC. The show will take place on Saturday, February 18 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

Elimination Chamber has become an annual February staple on the company’s calendar and is often the final pay-per-view before Wrestlemania later in the spring. The show is highlighted by at least one Elimination Chamber match where six superstars step into a giant steel cage structure and try to outlast the five other competitors. There will be two chamber matches at this year’s show with the men competing for the United States Championship and the women vying to earn a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania 39 this April.

The main event of this year’s show will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against Sami Zayn in Zayn’s hometown of Montreal. The former “Honorary Uce” was beaten down and thrown out of the Bloodline after he hit refused to attack Kevin Owens and hit Reigns with a steel chair at the Royal Rumble. For his betrayal, Reigns has vowed to destroy the challenger in front of all of his friends and family.

Elimination Chamber info

Date: Saturday, February 18th

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming service: Peacock