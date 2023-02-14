Best Tiger Woods prop bets for 2023 Genesis Invitational

The Genesis Invitational tees off on Thursday, February 16 from Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. The tournament is one of the PGA TOUR’s new elevated events, which means that a field of the top golfers in the world will be competing for an increased purse of $20 million.

Tiger Woods will also join the field for his first official tournament since he played the majors in summer 2022. Let’s take a look at some of the prop bets available for the GOAT on DraftKings Sportsbook,

Tiger Woods: Genesis Invitational player props

To miss the cut (-210)

Unfortunately for all of us Tiger fans out there, in a field as talented and driven as this one is, Woods not making the cut seems like an inevitable conclusion. Twenty-three of the world’s top 25 golfers will be competing at Riviera this week, and they’ve all been playing these competitive tournaments in the first six weeks of 2023. Woods just can’t seem to get a break from injuries. He’s +150 to make it if you want to root for him this weekend.

You never count him out completely. But you can make a smart bet.

To finish Top 40 (+200)

Since he’s unlikely to make the cut, we can’t exactly take him to finish in the Top 40 either.

To finish Top 20 (+500)

Same goes for top 20.

To finish Top 10 (+1200)

And same goes for top 10.

This doesn’t mean you can’t root for him, and hope that we’re all wrong here, but putting your money on a 47-year-old that hasn’t made a cut since the 2021 Masters is probably a poor choice in terms of sheer financial investment. We’ve got to use our heads over our hearts when the wallet is involved.

Now go out and prove us wrong, GOAT.