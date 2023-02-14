How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 30

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for Matchday 30 Tuesday. The team will be taking on Woking, a team that is currently occupying the third spot in the league.

Wrexham AFC vs. Woking

Date: Tuesday, February 14

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham remain three points behind Notts County, but have two games in hand on the league leaders and can go level on points with a win here. The club won last time out against Wealdstone 3-1 and has not lost a match in league play since a 1-0 loss to Notts County back in October. Wrexham defeated Woking 3-2 in August courtesy of what would be the game-winning goal from Ollie Palmer. Woking did go down to 10 men in that game.

Woking have gone 2-2-1 in their last five league matches. They drew with Boreham Wood 2-2 in the last match. Woking are not going to catch Wrexham or Notts County at the top of the table but they’ll likely be in the promotion playoffs at the end of the season.