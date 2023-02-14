Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe injuries: Status of PSG stars in UCL Round of 16 match vs. Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain will hope to turn their Champions League fortunes this season when they take on Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 first leg Tuesday. The contest will kick off at 3 p.m. and will be available to watch on Paramount+. The big question for PSG will be the status of their two stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe was initially expected to be ruled out, while Messi’s status has only become clouded in the last few days after he was unexpectedly diagnosed with an injury. Both players were seen in training ahead of the contest, so it seems like both have a chance of suiting up in this one. Messi is more likely to take the field than Mbappe, but we may see the French youngster make a cameo appearance as a substitute if he cannot go the full 90 minutes.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, PSG are slight moneyline underdogs at +165 while Bayern Munich are +155. A regular time draw comes in at +265.