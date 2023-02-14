Klay Thompson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, February 14

We’ve got five games on the NBA slate Tuesday, anchored by TNT’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 14

Gary Trent Jr. (calf) - questionable

OG Anunoby is still sidelined so if Trent Jr. sits out, that’ll open up more minutes for Scottie Barnes on the wing while also likely promoting Malachi Flynn into the starting lineup.

Jayson Tatum (illness) - doubtful

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) - probable

Robert Williams (ankle) - questionable

Grant Williams (elbow) - questionable

Tatum is unlikely to suit up, which means Brogdon and Derrick White will have bigger scoring roles for the Celtics. Boston is going to be heavy underdog here in what could’ve been a great matchup if not for the injuries.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable

Pat Connaughton (calf) - probable

Both guys should be in for Milwaukee.

Malik Monk (ankle) - OUT

Monk is out, which elevates Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter in the perimeter rotation.

Klay Thompson (injury management) - TBD

Thompson usually sits on the second night of back-to-back sets.

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - TBD

Leonard sat the last game, so we’ll see if that was routine maintenance or a larger problem once the Clippers release their injury report.

Bradley Beal (injury management) - TBD

Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) - TBD

Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - unlikely to play

Kuzma didn’t play Monday, so he’s unlikely to suit up here. We’ll see how the Wizards handle Beal and Porzingis on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Jerami Grant (concussion) - unlikely to play

Damian Lillard (injury management) - TBD

Grant was out Monday and given his situation, he’s unlikely to play here. We’ll see if Portland gives Lillard a break on the second night of a back-to-back set.