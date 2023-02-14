Klay Thompson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, February 14

We’ve got five games on the NBA slate Tuesday, anchored by TNT’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: February 14
Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors
Gary Trent Jr. (calf) - questionable
OG Anunoby is still sidelined so if Trent Jr. sits out, that’ll open up more minutes for Scottie Barnes on the wing while also likely promoting Malachi Flynn into the starting lineup.
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Jayson Tatum (illness) - doubtful
Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) - probable
Robert Williams (ankle) - questionable
Grant Williams (elbow) - questionable
Tatum is unlikely to suit up, which means Brogdon and Derrick White will have bigger scoring roles for the Celtics. Boston is going to be heavy underdog here in what could’ve been a great matchup if not for the injuries.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable
Pat Connaughton (calf) - probable
Both guys should be in for Milwaukee.
Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns
Malik Monk (ankle) - OUT
Monk is out, which elevates Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter in the perimeter rotation.
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Klay Thompson (injury management) - TBD
Thompson usually sits on the second night of back-to-back sets.
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - TBD
Leonard sat the last game, so we’ll see if that was routine maintenance or a larger problem once the Clippers release their injury report.
Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Bradley Beal (injury management) - TBD
Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) - TBD
Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - unlikely to play
Kuzma didn’t play Monday, so he’s unlikely to suit up here. We’ll see how the Wizards handle Beal and Porzingis on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Jerami Grant (concussion) - unlikely to play
Damian Lillard (injury management) - TBD
Grant was out Monday and given his situation, he’s unlikely to play here. We’ll see if Portland gives Lillard a break on the second night of a back-to-back set.