Pick on the moneyline for Creighton-Providence on February 14

The race for the Big East regular season title is tight with four teams within 1.5 games of each other at the top and two of these teams clashing on Tuesday when the Creighton Blue Jays go on the road to face the Providence Friars.

Creighton Blue Jays (-2, 141) vs. Providence Friars

In terms of overall season numbers, both teams are relatively equal in many aspects, but Creighton enters the game hit with an eight game-winning streak while Providence has received a big boost at home this season.

The Blue Jays raw numbers are slightly skewed from a stretch after the Maui Invitational where they did not have leading scorer in 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner. The Blue Jays are outside the top 40 this season in both points scored and points allowed on a per possession basis, but are 11-2 since Kalkbrenner’s return with fewer than 70 points allowed in 11 of those games.

The first time these teams met, Creighton won at home 73-67 with the Friars grabbing 15 more rebounds than Creighton, but shot just 4-of-19 from 3-point range and 38.5% from the field.

Providence’s offense has been more efficient at home this season, averaging 11.9 more points per 100 possessions at Amica Mutual Pavilion than in a road or neutral court environment with the team making 37.1% of their 3-point shots at home compared to 31.3% away from home.

Much like the first matchup, Providence should win the battle on the boards with the team is third in the nation in rebounds rate and are grabbing an offensive rebound on 34.2% of their missed shots. By comparison, Creighton is 232nd in the country in percentage of misses that result in an offensive rebound at 24.9%.

In Providence’s last 40 home games as a favorite of 10 points or fewer or as an underdog, the team is 27-13 against the spread and 34-6 straight up, a trend that will continue on Tuesday.

The Play: Providence Moneyline +115

