Picks, predictions for Kansas vs. Oklahoma State on Tuesday, February 14

The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Big 12 matchup on Tuesday, February 14. The game will air on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kansas vs Oklahoma State odds

Spread: Kansas -1.5

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Kansas -125, Oklahoma State +105

The Jayhawks (20-5, 8-4 Big XII) have had a touch run in the past few weeks, facing ranked opponents in seven of their last nine games. They’ve fared well in a tough Big 12, though, and recently beat Oklahoma and No. 6 Texas. They rank eighth at KenPom and average 76.2 points per night on 46.6% shooting while allowing opponents 67.9 points per night on 41% shooting.

Oklahoma State (16-9, 7-5 Big XII) has been on quite the run lately, winning seven of their last eight and grabbing wins over No. 19 Iowa State and No. 22 TCU. They sit at 27th in the KenPom rankings, thanks almost entirely to their defense, which ranks fifth in adjusted efficiency while their offense doesn’t even crack the top 100. The Cowboys are 11-2 at home and allow 63.4 points per game (35th in the nation) on 38.2% shooting (5th in the nation).

The last time these two teams faced off, Kansas pulled out a 69-67 win at home.

The Pick: Oklahoma State +1.5

The Cowboys have been playing out of their minds lately and haven’t lost at home since early January. After keeping it close with Kansas earlier this season, I think the Cowboys will be able to hold this Kansas offense within the spread.