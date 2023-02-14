Picks, predictions for Creighton vs. Providence on Tuesday, February 14

The No. 18 Creighton Bluejays hope to grab a second win this season over the No. 24 Providence Friars as the two face off in a high-stakes Big East matchup on Tuesday. The game will air on Fox Sports 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Creighton vs. Providence odds

Spread: Creighton -1.5

Over/Under: 141

Moneyline: Creighton -115, Providence -105

Creighton (17-8, 11-3 Big East is the hottest team in the league, winning eight in a row behind Ryan Kalkbrenner (15.0 points, 6.7 rebounds) and Trey Alexander (13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds). The Bluejays defend with an adjusted efficiency listed as 12th in the country despite being amongst the bottom 30 nationally in turnovers created. Their elite-level rebounding holds teams to one shot, they take away the perimeter (opponents shooting just 29.4% from three-point range), and they simply don’t foul.

The Friars (18-7, 10-4 Big East) continue their revival under alum Ed Cooley, but have dropped two of their last three. One of the best teams in the country on the offensive glass (they recover 36.9% of shots missed), their ability to generate second-and-third chances will likely be the key here. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds) will need to be a big factor for the light upset.

The Pick: PC +1.5

In a coin flip game, we’ll take the points. This will all come down to the glass and boards, so which way the ball bounces on misses will be key. And while the Friars aren’t in desperation mode, they are starting to back themselves into an unfavorable draw in the NCAA Tournament unless they can find a few wins.

Their Big East regular season title hopes basically would end without a win tonight, and The Dunk will be hopping. It should be a great one, and we’ll bet on a court storm.