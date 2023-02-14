Picks, predictions for Illinois vs. Penn State on Tuesday, February 14

The Illinois Fighting Illini have a chance to move into a tie for second place in the Big Ten standings as they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions on Tuesday, February 14. The game will air on ESPNU at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Illinois vs. Penn State odds

Spread: Illinois -3

Over/Under: 140

Moneyline: Illinois -155, Penn State +135

Illinois (17-7, 8-5 B1G) is fresh off a win over Rutgers and have won four of their last five games. The Illini sit near the top of a tight Big Ten and rank 20th at KenPom. They rank 17th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They grab 5.9 blocks (3rd in the nation) and 38.9 rebounds (24th in the nation) per night, allowing opponents just 63.9 points on average (37th in the nation).

Penn State (14-11, 5-9 B1G) is down at 55 at KenPom but ranks 21st in adjusted offensive efficiency. They have lost their last four games, most recently against Maryland. They beat Illinois 74-59 back in December, but have lost a ton of momentum in recent games. They average 72.4 points per night, led by guard Jalen Pickett with 17.2 of his own on average.

The Pick: Illinois -3

Penn State did beat the Illini earlier this season, but I really don’t like their momentum right now. Illinois just beat a previously-ranked Rutgers team, while the Lions have been obliterated in conference play. Despite Penn State’s home court advantage, I’m taking Illinois to shut down the PSU offense and cover here.