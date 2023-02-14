Picks, predictions for Kansas State vs. Oklahoma on Tuesday, February 14

Tonight’s matchup between Kansas State and Oklahoma features two of the more confusing and inconsistent teams in college basketball. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma odds

Spread: pick ‘em

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: K-State -110, Oklahoma -110

While Kansas State (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) enters as the No. 12 team in the country, the Wildcats have been stuck in the mud over the last month, and have gone 3-3 since upsetting Kansas on Jan. 17. The Wildcats are led by dynamic scoring duo Keyontae Jonson (17.6 points per game ) and Markquis Nowell (16.9 ppg), who combine for more than 50% of the team’s offensive production. While that top-heavy approach has led the Wildcats to some big wins this year, it can also lead to them playing an ugly brand of basketball when they’re off, as evidenced by their combined 8-for-30 shooting performance in Kansas State’s loss to Texas Tech on Feb. 11.

Oklahoma’s (12-13, 2-10 Big 12) season has been defined by a tiny peak and a huge valley, as the Sooners have gone 0-4 since recorded a dominant 93-69 win over Kansas on Jan. 28. Like Kansas State, the Sooners are a top-heavy team like by guard Grant Sherfield (16.5 ppg).

The Pick Oklahoma ML

This matchup is going to come down to each team’s offensive catlyst, and I’m going with Sherfield. Although he can be a bit of a streak shooter, he should get plenty of chances to hoist from deep against the Wildcats leaky defense, and should get an additional boost from the home crowd. While there’s always a chance that Johnson and Nowell catch hot, the Wildcats give the ball away too much (14.4 turnovers per game), and should struggle against the size of Oklahoma’s guards.