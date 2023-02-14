Picks, predictions for Missouri vs. Auburn on Tuesday, February 14

Last January, Auburn and Missouri played one of the games of the year in college basketball when then-No. 1 Auburn edged out Missouri. While neither team in this year’s battle of the Tigers is ranked, it should still be a good matchup. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Missouri vs. Auburn odds

Spread: Auburn -6.5

Over/Under: 150.5

Moneyline: Auburn -250, Missouri +210

Missouri (19-6, 7-5 SEC) is one of the best offensive teams in the country, as the Tigers average 82.1 points per game thanks to strong play from guards Kobe Brown (16.5 ppg) and D’moi Hodge (14.1 ppg). That offensive efficiency was on display last game when the Tigers put up 86 points in a buzzer-beater win over Tennessee, who entered the matchup as one of the best defensive teams in the country.

After being a top-25 team earlier this year, Auburn (17-8, 7-5) has lost four of its last five to fall out of the rankings. Led by guard Wendell Green Jr. (14.3 ppg), Auburn’s identity is its defense, as it gives up an average of 65.1 points per game (the 53rd-best mark in all of college basketball).

The Pick: Missouri +6.5

While I’m not confident that Missouri will pull out the win, it should be a close game thanks to the offense. Auburn should slow the game down to a grind and force tough possessions, but that still shouldn’t be enough to fully neutralize Missouri’s electric guards.