Picks, predictions for Michigan vs. Wisconsin on Tuesday, February 14

The Michigan Wolverines take on the Wisconsin Badgers in a Big Ten matchup on Tuesday, February 14. The game will air on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds

Spread: Wisconsin -1

Over/Under: 131

Moneyline: Wisconsin -120, Michigan +100

The Wolverines (14-11, 8-6 B1G) are fresh off a one-point home loss against Indiana that broke a three-game winning streak. They weren’t able to finish and let the Hoosiers close the lead in the final minutes. Michigan ranks 53rd at KenPom and is 2-4 on the road this season. They average 73.6 points per game on 45.1% shooting, led by Hunter Dickinson with over 17 points a night.

The Badgers (14-10, 6-8 B1G) fell to Nebraska on the road in overtime in their latest outing. They rank 71st at KenPom and 29th in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing opponents to score just 63.6 points per game (34th in the nation). Their offense tends to play slow and when they have an off night, there is often no salvaging it. They sit right on the edge of the bracketology bubble as we approach March.

The Pick: Michigan ML

This is practically a pick-em, and Michigan has enough momentum under them right now after nearly knocking off IU to beat this up-and-down Wisconsin team. I’ll take the Wolverines, who seem to finally be hitting their stride.