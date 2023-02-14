2023 XFL full Week 1 schedule

The 2023 version of the XFL is closing in on kickoff for this weekend. All games will be televised and also streamed on ESPN-plus, as they announced an exclusive broadcast partnership with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN.

The eight XFL teams are split into two divisions: XFL North (D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, Vegas Vipers) and XFL South (Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas). You’ll notice some tweaks to the 2020 version of the XFL, but many of the same cities have teams again, and unlike the USFL last season, they all have their own stadiums to play in.

You will find some familiar names, especially at quarterback, with AJ McCarron, Kyle Sloter, Ben DiNucci, Jordan Ta’amu, Brett Hundley and Paxton Lynch all slated to be starters. Wide receiver Josh Gordon is likely the most widely known name in the XFL this season, as he will start for the Seattle Sea-Dragons. But, Martavis Bryant, Marcell Ateman, Darrius Shepherd, Pooka Williams, Hakeem Butler, Eli Rogers, and others will spark a light into the memory banks.

Week 1 XFL schedule

Saturday, February 18

3:00 PM ET — Vegas Vipers vs Arlington Renegades, ABC

8:30 PM ET — Orlando Guardians vs Houston Roughnecks, ESPN/FX

Sunday, February 19

3:00 PM ET — St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas, ABC

8:00 PM ET — Seattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. Defenders, ESPN