DraftKings Pack Break: Reignmakers UFC Auction Schedule for February 16 Draft

DraftKings is offering a series of Reignmakers UFC pack breaks, in which users will be able to obtain fighter cards from Genesis packs. Go here for all the details surrounding these breaks, which will be streamed with Chris Costa on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

After all the packs from a given break are opened, players will obtain fighter cards through a four-round snake draft. (The No. 1 pick in the first round will be the last pick in the second round, and the order will continue to alternate in that pattern until all fighter cards are selected.) Users will need to win an auction for a given spot in the draft to gain access.

Auction Rules

The minimum bid will be $25 for each auction, with bid increments of $5. The time extension window will be 1 minute, meaning any bids placed within the final min of each auction will trigger the end time to extend by an additional minute.

All auctions will start at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February, 15. Here’s the full auction schedule for every spot in each draft:

2/15 Auction Times (All Eastern Time) Break One: Auction Start/End time Break Two: Auction Start/End time Break Three: Auction Start/End time Break Four: Auction Start/End time Break One: Auction Start/End time Break Two: Auction Start/End time Break Three: Auction Start/End time Break Four: Auction Start/End time Edition #1: 9 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Edition #1: 9 a.m. – 4:40 p.m. Edition #1: 9 a.m. – 4:35 p.m. Edition #1: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Edition #2: 9 a.m. - 4:25 p.m. Edition #2: 9 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. Edition #2: 9 a.m. - 4:25 p.m. Edition #2: 9 a.m. – 4:20 p.m. Edition #3: 9 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. Edition #3: 9 a.m. – 4:10 p.m. Edition #3: 9 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. Edition #3: 9 a.m. – 4:10 p.m. Edition #4: 9 a.m. – 4:05 p.m. Edition #4: 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Edition #4: 9 a.m. – 4:05 p.m. Edition #4: 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Edition #5: 9 a.m. - 3:55 p.m. Edition #5: 9 a.m. – 3:50 p.m. Edition #5: 9 a.m. - 3:55 p.m. Edition #5: 9 a.m. – 3:50 p.m. Edition #6: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Edition #6: 9 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Edition #6: 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Edition #6: 9 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Edition #7: 9 a.m. – 3:35 p.m. Edition #7: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Edition #7: 9 a.m. – 3:35 p.m. Edition #7: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Edition #8: 9 a.m. – 3:25 p.m. Edition #8: 9 a.m. – 3:20 p.m. Edition #8: 9 a.m. – 3:25 p.m. Edition #8: 9 a.m. – 3:20 p.m. Edition #9: 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. Edition #9: 9 a.m. – 3:10 p.m. Edition #9: 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. Edition #9: 9 a.m. – 3:10 p.m. Edition #10: 9 a.m. – 3:05 p.m. Edition #10: 9 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Edition #10: 9 a.m. – 3:05 p.m. Edition #10: 9 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

When a user wins an auction, DraftKings will contact the user in preparation for the draft.

Auction winners are encouraged to arrive early to Discord for the stream.

Go here to access each auction.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

